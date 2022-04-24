Valorant RGX 11z Pro skins: Release date, price & weapons

Inspired by high-end gaming hardware, the Valorant RGX 11z Pro skins are a treat to look at. Here’s everything you need to know about these upcoming skins in Episode 4 Act 3, as well as their price.

With Fade being revealed as the next Valorant Agent to join the in-game ranks, Episode 4 Act 3 is shaping up nicely. Apart from a brand-new battle pass loaded with new skins and cosmetic items, Riot has also released the RGX 11z Pro skin line.

Although not available as a part of the battle pass, you can purchase this skin bundle from the in-game store. You can choose to purchase specific skins from the bundle according to your requirements as well.

Having said that here’s a full rundown of the new RGX 11z Pro skins, which were designed with the focus to “annihilate in RGB.”

RGX 11z Pro skins: Full details & price

Below are the full details for the Valorant RGX 11z Pro skins:

Bundle Cost : 8,700 VP (includes all gun skins, one card, one gun buddy, and one spray)

: 8,700 VP (includes all gun skins, one card, one gun buddy, and one spray) Edition: Exclusive

Exclusive Weapons: Operator, Phantom, Classic, Spectre, Melee

Operator, Phantom, Classic, Spectre, Melee Variants: Red Variant with white, red, purple, and yellow VFX Blue Variant with blue, yellow, purple, and white VFX Yellow Variant with yellow-orange, yellow, purple, and cyan teal VFX



As you might expect, like all other Ultra skins in Valorant, the RGX 11z features custom animations, colors, and some stellar VFX designs emanating from the weapon itself. Having said that, here’s a list of everything that you can unlock for this specific skin series in Valorant.

Weapon Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 Level 5 Melee New melee weapon model Custom butterfly knife equip and swipe animations with custom VFX; during inspect, colors cycle through the full spectrum before settling on a random color, which also changes the color of the model and the swipes – – – Guns Custom Model Custom muzzle flash and firing audio. Internal mechanisms in the gun rotate at a constant speed. Custom visual effects and audio on firing, reload, equip, and inspect. The internal colors for each gun change every time the gun is inspected (there are a total of 4 different colors – yellow, white, green, and cyan teal) Finisher and Kill Banner Match Kill Counter (counts and displays the number of kills during the match)

Valorant RGX 11z Pro skins: Inspiration and lore

Trying to capture the feeling of playing on a powerful PC rig for the very first time, Art Lead Kerwin Atienza writes “there is a gamer in every Valorant player. Our aim is to unleash that gamer within and for them to express themselves through this skinline.

“We wanted to capture that same feeling the first time they got their hands to play in that glorious power-packed custom PC rig with the latest video card and gaming peripherals! That same feeling of prestige and bragging rights knowing you have the best in class right at your fingertips.”

“From the shuffling LED lights that you can customize, to the unique moving mechanisms that you see through from the transparent case, the kill counter that constantly pushes you to perform, all the way to the aimbot vibes of the custom audio—everything was designed to offer the players that ultimate gamer experience and vibe.”

The RGX 11z Pro skins will launch alongside the Episode 4, Act 3 battle pass on April 27.

