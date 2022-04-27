Valorant patch 4.08 notes: Fade release, Agent balancing & more

Valorant Patch 4.08 is here with the release of Episode 4 Act 3, and it’s accompanied by a variety of new additions as well as balancing changes for multiple Agents. here’s the full patch notes for the latest update for Riot’s tactical shooter.

The final Act of Episode 4 is now live in Valorant and apart from a new battle pass and individual skin lines, the update has also introduced Fade, the latest Agent to join the in-game ranks.

Apart from all the new inclusions, the patch notes have revealed that Jett, Sova, and Neon are receiving notable changes in patch 4.08. Needless to say, these changes could have a massive impact on the performance of these Agents in Valorant.

Having said that, let’s dive in and check out all the new changes in Valorant patch 4.08.

Valorant patch 4.08 notes

The full patch notes for Valorant’s 4.08 update can be found below.

Agent Updates

Fade

You can check out everything about Fade from our guide for the Turkish Initiator in Valorant.

Jett

Tailwind

Upon pressing E, Jett consumes her Tailwind charge and after a .75 second delay, activates a 12-second window where she’s able to dash on the next key press

Jett’s Tailwind charge can still be regained with 2 kills

To keep parity with the changes to Jett dash, the functionality for Dash during Knife rounds in Escalation will be adjusted

Neon

General

Battery energy received upon killing an enemy increased 25%>>>100%

High Gear

Slide cannot be cast during equip delay

Velocity restriction removed

Neon can now slide sideways and forward, and only requires that she is moving

Energy drain increased 6.7/s>>>10/s

Fast Lane

Wall damage removed

Sova

Owl Drone

Duration reduced 10s >>> 7s

Health reduced 125 >>> 100

Dart Reveal Number of reveal pings reduced 3 >>> 2 Initial delay before first ping reveals increased 1.2s >>> 1.6s* *Delay between the first and second ping remains 1.2s

Quality of Life Changed crosshair color to green to better stand out against the white HUD Removed delay on [Target Hit] confirmation text [Target Hit] confirmation text now remains on the player HUD when transitioning out of Owl Drone. [Target Hit] confirmation text now remains on screen for 2s, previously 1s Adjusted audio on drone dart hits for both Sova, and the player hit, to make confirmations more noticeable

Fixed a bug with Owl Drone, where the Dart Cooldown UI element would not properly update after tagging an opponent.

Shock Dart

Max Damage decreased 90 >>> 75 Radial damage has been scaled in accordance with the new max damage.



AGENT ABILITY AMMO

Jett’s Bladestorm, Raze’s Showstopper, and Sova’s Hunter’s Fury will now show how much ammo they have left when equipped

Competitive Updates

5-Stack Queues

Reduced Rank Rating gain/loss penalty for different 5-stack configurations If EVERYONE in your party is Iron–Diamond 2: No RR penalty if within normal grouping 25% RR penalty for all players if any player falls outside of normal grouping If ANYONE in your party is Diamond 3–Immortal 3 (but no one in your party is Radiant) 25% RR penalty for all players If ANYONE in your party is Radiant 75% RR penalty for all players

Tuned matchmaking to reduce wait time for 5-stacks