Valorant players want Riot to copy popular LoL skin feature

Valorant players want developers Riot Games to copy a popular skin feature from League of Legends, highlighting some of the best professional players of that year.

If there’s one thing game developer Riot Games does well, it’s the skins within their titles. Both Valorant and League of Legends are filled to the brim with next-level cosmetics. These often don’t come cheap, but they offer an alternate fantasy and a reimagining of the character or gun they’re using.

Article continues after ad

Some League of Legends skins are even made to commemorate various events that take place throughout the year. Some of the most famous are the ones awarded to teams who take home the World Championship of the year.

Now Valorant players are asking for a similar feature, hoping that the devs will commemorate the best team at the Champions tournament each year.

The premise is that the winning team of Valorant Champions would work together with Riot to create a gun skin truly representative of the players who took home the victory. Whether that be through a certain aesthetic player’s love, a neat reference, or something else entirely.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I honestly love that idea.” a user replied to our poll. “YES YES YES” another agreed.

Others brought in the idea of having Valorant’s unique take on it, with each Champions skin having a unique variant for their respective winners.

“I still like the idea of the Champions skin having a different variant for their respective world champion.” one user explained. “Having a purple and white variant in the 2021 Vandal with the Ascend logo on the finisher and the same thing for the Phantom and the 2023 Vandal with EG and Loud.”

Article continues after ad

With so much customization in Valorant’s weapon skins, the possibilities for this collaboration could be endless. Especially with flashy effects like finishers, it’s possible the devs could even make one inspired by the team’s victory.