Valorant 6.07 update patch notes: Bind returns, AFK penalties, more

Valorant update 6.07 is live now and in a surprise move, Bind has returned to the game ahead of schedule. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the latest patch in Riot’s tactical shooter.

Since Riot announced that Bind will be returning to the active pool of maps in Valorant, the community has been eagerly waiting for the release of update 6.08. However, what comes as a surprise for the community, the beloved map has made its return earlier than planned in update 6.07.

Additionally, the patch also featured some interesting changes to the AFK behavior and queue dodging penalties system. On top of that, several Agents have also been hit by UI Indicator updates to further balance the in-game performance of the tactical shooter.

Having said that, let’s dive in and check out all the changes and new additions in update 6.07 for Valorant.

Riot Games These are the patch highlights for update 6.07 in Valorant.

While Bind’s return remains the main attraction for update 6.07, there are several other changes in the patch that will have a notable impact on your experience in Valorant. Apart from the previous changes already announced by Riot, there have been quite a few other updates on the Bind map to further stabilize the gameplay for both the Attacker as well as the Defender side.

Apart from that, the AFK and queue dodging penalty systems update should have a major impact on the behavior of players who ruin the in-game experience. The changes introduced in update 6.07 are mainly focused on balancing several of the game’s features before the release of Act III.

Here are the full patch notes for update 6.07 according to the official release from Riot Games.

UI Indicators Update

In an effort to consolidate and make consistent our use of UI indicators throughout our roster, we’ve updated some abilities to have or not have UI indicators.

Reyna Yellow indicator removed from Leer (C)

KAY/O Critical danger indicator added to FRAG/ment (C)

Skye Yellow indicator removed from Seekers (X)

Killjoy Yellow indicator removed from Alarmbot (E)

Chamber Yellow indicator removed from Trademark (C)



Sova

Sova’s Recon Bolt (E) has been updated to correctly appear when playing with Bloom (graphical effect that makes things brighter) turned off.

Sova’s Recon Bolt (E) scanning VFX has been updated to be more visible as it travels through the world.

Sova’s Recon Bolt (E) model has been increased in size to more accurately represent its hitbox. This will not affect lineups. The collision as it travels is unchanged.

Bind

Exit room for B Long to A Lobby teleporter has been moved to outside A Bath.

A Lobby has been adjusted to accommodate the new teleporter location.

Doorway from A Lobby into A Bath has been widened.

Doorway from A Bath to A Site has been widened.

Radianite crates on A Site have been adjusted.

Barrel has been added on A Site.

Back wall on A Site has been adjusted.

Defender Spawn to B Site doorway has been widened.

Utility window has been added to B Site into B Hall.

AFK/Queue dodging

We have made improvements to our interventions system for violations when it comes to player participation.

We’re increasing the amount of Ranked Rating loss for repeated ranked queue dodging

We’re introducing a 1 day-ranked restriction for people who frequently take part in excessive AFK behavior, sooner than previously introduced ranked restrictions

Bug fixes

Agents

Projectiles will now reset their blue travel trail when teleporting, removing the line that connects from teleporter to teleporter. This trail is only visible to allies.

Gameplay systems

Fixed a bug where Agents are able to drop both primary and secondary weapons while planting or defusing the Spike.

Fixed a bug in the minimap where teleport abilities can reveal an Agent’s out-of-sight minimap location when under packet loss.

Fixed an issue where some players’ outline/fresnel were displayed even when “Hide Outlines and Fresnel” setting was enabled.

Fixed a bug (previously fixed in 3.10 but cases of this issue were recently reported) where sometimes outgoing packet send rate was lower than intended for game clients running at > 128 FPS.

Fixed issues where vision cones of vertical wall-type abilities (Phoenix’s Blaze (C), Viper’s Toxic Screen (E), Harbor’s High Tide (E)) could flicker or distort on the minimap.

Social

Fixed a bug where the social panel from the in-game options screen was sometimes getting stuck open (for example when you opened the social panel, closed the options screen, then opened the options screen again).

Fixed a bug where when the in-game language is Arabic and you enter an English word first in a chat message, it would break the right-to-left format standard of text in Arabic.

So, there you have it — that’s everything included in Valorant update 6.07 patch notes. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:

