Sinatraa breaks down on Twitch after ShahZaM's fans flame Valorant pros for duoing - Dexerto

Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won invited his former Sentinels teammate Shahzeb ‘ShahZaM’ Khan to a game of Valorant on June 2 but was soon left in tears due to the reaction on Twitch.

Despite local law enforcement continuing an investigation into Sinatraa’s alleged sexual abuse towards his ex-girlfriend Cleo ‘cle0h’ Hernandez, he recently returned to streaming on Twitch.

While he had to watch his former teammates win the first international Valorant event, just days later Sinatraa invited ShahZaM to duo in some ranked games online. Without thinking twice, the VCT Stage 2 champion joined up as they were both streaming live on Twitch.

Just a few rounds into the game and ShahZaM’s chat was full of angered viewers questioning why he would play alongside Sinatraa again. Before long, the response became overwhelming and Sinatraa was left crying on stream.

Sinatraa breaks down mid-Valorant stream

Towards the latter half of their first match together in months, Sinatraa became visibly upset after reading his chat. He switched his webcam off several times, came back in the 18th round to say “it’s so dumb,” and burst into tears.

Sinatraa remained silent for the rest of the map, not saying another word to his former Sentinels teammate. After a break, he carried on streaming with his webcam turned on, though he did his best to avoid discussing the matter further.

“I just wish people knew man,” he said two rounds into the next map before breaking down again.

“It’s so sad. It’s just so sad. F*** my life.”

While Sinatraa continued to stream for a few hours after this, he assured there won’t be any more duo queues moving forward.

“That’s what happens when I play with other streams,” he said. “That’s why I don’t do it, because the chat just attacks them nonstop.”

ShahZaM apologizes for playing Valorant with Sinatraa

On the other side of the equation, ShahZaM instantly regretted his decision to join Sinatraa on stream. “I didn’t think it through,” he repeated throughout the entire map.

“I just got invited to play and I played. It was honestly a mistake, I put myself in a really sh***y situation. I’m sorry. I didn’t think it would turn into this.”

Hours later and viewers continued to press him on the subject in chat, however. After switching to sub-only mode, ShahZaM made one thing abundantly clear: streaming with Sinatraa should not be seen as ‘picking a side.’

“Don’t think that I’m taking a stance or [making] a statement or some bulls***. I do not support r***.”

While they played out the map in full, the two quickly parted ways soon after and it’s likely they won’t be queueing together again anytime soon.

Just hours prior to this incident, Sinatraa’s replacement, Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo was made a permanent member of the Sentinels team after the Cloud9 buyout was settled.

Coming off a flawless showing at VCT Stage 2 Masters, it’s highly unlikely we see any further roster changes in the near future.