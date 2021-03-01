Valorant Champions Tour Masters Stage 2: dates, LAN, qualifiers - Dexerto

Riot Games have announced the first Valorant LAN event for VCT Masters Stage 2 that will be held in Reykjavík, Iceland in May.

Valorant to get its first LAN event to date.

Top Challengers Final teams will be invited.

VCT Masters 2 will take place May 24-30.

VCT Masters 2 on LAN

“VCT Masters is going international.” Valorant esports will be played offline for its first international event that will invite the top 10 teams from all over the world.

Orgs will descend on Reykjavík, Iceland’s Laugardalshöll venue on May 24th to May 30th to decide the first International Valorant Masters champions.

Every region will have at least one representative in Iceland, with Brazil, EMEA (CIS, EU, TR), and NA sending two teams each. All the teams will have to qualify for Masters Reykjavík through their regional Stage 2 Challengers events.

The format for Masters Reykjavík, or the points distribution that will contribute to 2021’s Champions event, has yet to be detailed.

Riot is expected to release more details soon on how VCT Masters Stage 2 will work including how to watch all the action as it unfolds, so stay tuned.