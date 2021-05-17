Sinatraa handed lengthy Valorant suspension for failing to cooperate in sexual assault investigation - Dexerto

Riot Games has suspended Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won six months from competing in Valorant after he failed to fully cooperate in the tournament organizer’s investigation of sexual assault allegations.

While Riot’s investigation team has yet to conclude their findings into the matter, they determined that Sinatraa had, on at least two occasions, “misrepresented certain facts, made false statements, and did not cooperate with the investigation in a way expected of a professional VALORANT esports player.”

Throughout the investigation, Riot “had serious concerns with Sinatraa’s conduct,” specifically that the player had not gone through with his commitment to providing full audio and video clip pertaining to the allegations.

Riot found this to be in direct violation of Rule 8.1 in the VALORANT Global Competition Policy, resulting in the six-month ban. The suspension will be retroactive to March 10, 2021, and will last through September 10.

Sinatraa will be ineligible to play through the end of Stage 3 Challenger season as well as the final Masters event. He will be available to return for the Last Chance Qualifiers and Champions even in December.

In order to return to pro play, the former Overwatch League MVP will have to complete professional conduct training before a team can field him. During Riot’s investigation, they found law enforcement was also involved in the case, and will now defer the investigation and fact-finding to them.

This story is developing…