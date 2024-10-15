Ex-NRG Valorant coach Chet switches to CS2 as Riot bans him from VCT

Chetan ‘Chet’ Singh, a former Valorant head coach for OpTic Gaming and NRG Esports, has announced his plans to switch to Counter-Strike 2, after Riot announced they are suspending him from VCT until March 2025.

On October 15, Riot posted a statement announcing the suspension, explaining the reason as violating “Riot Games Global Esports Code of Conduct.”

Riot states that Singh broadcasted “VoDs whose access was contingent on current status as head coach of a VCT team. His access to the content was unauthorized, and its distribution on July 31, 2024, constituted a breach of proprietary information.”

Article continues after ad

The ruling concludes, “He did not secure permission from Riot Games, NRG, and the other teams involved prior to broadcasting publicly inaccessible VoDs and communications to his personal channels.”

The suspension is effective immediately, and runs until March 3, 2025 – the end of VCT Masters Bangkok.

The reaction to the announcement was generally one of surprise. TSM player Subroza simply responded, “outrageous,” while 100 Thieves’ Asuna said “wow…”

Article continues after ad

Fellow coach Tanizhq replied to Riot’s ruling, “Seems a bit like a witchhunt ngl, he streamed a VOD of an official with comms, 6 months later when only 1 of the 5 players even remains. (Also NRG already made a comms video of it).”

Article continues after ad

Chet announces CS2 switch

Hours after the ruling was made public, Chet responded by confirming his ambition to return to Counter-Strike coaching.

“With recent news I’m going to be exploring my options in CS2, if any teams are interested next year after the major DMs are open,” he posted on X.

He previously coached CS:GO teams, including NRG, Evil Geniuses and OpTic, before switching to Valorant in 2020.

However, he added that he will be open to Valorant coaching opportunities once his suspension is lifted in March. In the meantime, he will continue to stream on Twitch.

Article continues after ad

In other Valorant esports news, earlier in October, Riot took action against Bleed Esports, kicking them from VCT due to “persistent operational failures.”