Valorant pro Sinatraa accused of sexual abuse by ex-girlfriend - Dexerto

Valorant pro Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won has been accused of sexual abuse by his ex-girlfriend Cleo ‘cle0h’ Hernandez, who alleges the esports star would “leave [her] crying in the bathroom” after being intimate and would ignore her saying no “countless times” during their relationship.

The Sentinels star’s ex-girlfriend, who goes by “cle0h” on Twitter, wrote in a nine-page Word document shared on March 9 that she “lived in constant fear” during their nine-month relationship.

Cle0h alleges in the March 9 doc, which includes a dozen text message screenshots, as well as logs from the pair’s private Discord conversations, that Sinatraa would force himself upon her. She also writes he wouldn’t stop if she asked him to during sex; he would claim he was “so close” each time.

“Eventually, I would rather just say ‘yes’ and lay there until he was done than fight him on the ‘no’,” she wrote in the “J” document.

“I remember one day… he wanted to have sex. I didn’t have an excuse, [so] I just let it happen and laid there and stared at the ceiling with him on top of me, his weight crushing my chest. I think about staring at that ceiling every day.”

“If I included everything, this document would be over 15 pages long.”

Sinatraa, Sentinels yet to respond to allegations

Sinatraa has yet to respond to the recently-posted “J” document. Mostly, recently the former Overwatch star turned Valorant pro has been representing Sentinels in the North American Champions Tour.

The Los Angeles org has yet to release a public statement.

Dexerto also contacted the esports organization regarding the Sinatraa allegations on March 9. They have not yet responded to our request for comment.

Cle0h accuses Sinatraa of “lying, manipulation”

Included in the March 9 doc are several examples of alleged mistreatment, including an audio file (warning: some may find the audio disturbing) that appears to reveal a conversation between the former couple.

“I’m sure you can recognize his voice,” she said.

“I’ve called sexual assault survivor hotlines countless times. Spent over a year of my life in therapy trying to heal myself and get back what he took from me.”

Won was also accused of consistent emotional abuse throughout the relationship. More than a dozen screenshots revealed arguments between the two. There was also “plenty that didn’t happen over text,” according to cle0h.

“He used to check my location to see where I was, which was fine. But sometimes it would glitch and he’d instantly accuse me of cheating. He was so insecure he would push me into a corner and make me beg him not to break up with him.

“[Sinatraa] is a liar. He is a manipulator,” Hernandez added.

Cle0h described her time in the relationship as living in “constant fear.”

Since moving on, she detailed having “nightmares” about her experiences with Won. “[There have been] countless nights where I lay in bed and wonder what I did to deserve what he did to me,” she wrote in the document.

This story will continue to be updated. Additional reporting by Brad Norton.