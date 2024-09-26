Streamer “disgusted” after creator allegedly sexually assaults her on stream at TwitchCon

Twitch streamer Zenith shared a moment from her TwitchCon broadcast that showed her allegedly being sexually assaulted by another creator, leaving her feeling “disgusted.”

TwitchCon San Diego sparked quite the conversation on social media after several streamers at the event were harassed and even physically harmed by other broadcasters.

Now, another streamer is coming forward with her experience at the convention, sharing a clip from her broadcast where she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a fellow Twitch streamer.

Zenith was streaming outdoors on Sunday, September 22, when she ran into another broadcaster named Zake. In a clip that she shared online, Zake can be seen resting his head on her chest in a seemingly friendly embrace before Zenith moves the camera to focus on her face, visibly stunned by something happening off-camera.

“Oh my god,” she said in shock. “Did Zakey just cop a feel?”

“That’s a whole different thing,” Zake said off-screen before asking her to look at her Twitch chat.

“Chat, look at her face,” he urged. Zenith audibly gasped, saying, “Wow.”

“She’s just saying, ‘Wow,'” Zake continued. “They don’t know what happened.”

According to Zenith, Zake had sexually assaulted her during this encounter. In a tweet posted on September 25, she claimed that Zake had “motor-boated” her after laying his head on her chest and later allegedly grabbed her buttocks when he asked her to look at her chat.

“I wasn’t going to post about it, but this sh*t makes me feel absolutely disgusting,” she wrote. “I’ve had this on my mind for three days now and just can’t forget it. This was all within an hour of meeting each other, too. This isn’t okay, man.”

“Laughing is one of the biggest defense mechanisms,” she continued. “At that moment, I had no clue how to react. I dissociated and went into auto-pilot mode. Literally couldn’t even believe that sh*t really happened.”

Zenith’s tweet has gone viral, racking up over eight million views and over four thousand retweets as supporters share their sympathy for the streamer.

Zake has since offered a response to the situation, apologizing for the incident in a tweet that’s also gained a fair amount of traction.

“As some of you may already know, I made a huge mistake Sunday evening,” he wrote. “I turned what was supposed to be a fun evening into a now painful and harrowing experience for a fellow twitch streamer. I crossed the line. I understand the full severity of my actions.

“I am ashamed, and truly and deeply sorry. Words cannot express my full regret, especially considering the impact I have had on this streamer’s life.”

Zake went on to say that he is quitting drinking alcohol and will seek counseling, as well as “respecting [Zenith’s] wishes and cease any communication” with her.

As previously mentioned, this is just one of several incidents that went viral at TwitchCon, including a moment where a Kick streamer kissed and licked Twitch stars nmplol and Wake Wilder during a meet and greet at the event.

Dexerto has reached out to Twitch for comment.