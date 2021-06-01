Sentinels complete buyout for Cloud9 Valorant star TenZ - Dexerto

Cloud9 and Sentinels have completed the buyout process for Valorant Masters 2 MVP Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo, first reported by Esports Observer’s Kevin Hitt.

TenZ will officially join Sentinels.

Cloud9 loaned TenZ to Sentinels since March 11.

TenZ was the Grand Finals MVP at Masters 2.

Months after TenZ decided to step down from the Cloud9 Blue roster, Sentinels completed the “seven-figure” deal for the player via a buyout clause within the loan contract signed back in April, according to EO.

TenZ has been vocal about wanting to stay on the Sentinels, but it wasn’t expected to happen without a major return for C9.

Cloud9 CEO Jack Etienne alluded to the immanent buyout after the Sentinels took the top spot in Valorant’s first LAN event, Masters 2, but the transaction had actually been completed before the event.

The TenZ Effect. (Stats are from #VALORANTMasters Grand Finals Series against Fnatic) pic.twitter.com/96Wzn2k5VJ — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 31, 2021

TenZ, 20, has been seen as a major asset for the brand on and off the Valorant servers. TenZ originally filled in for disgraced Valorant pro Jay ‘sinatraa’ Won.

Cloud9 Jack dealt TenZ to Sentinels before Iceland

Explaining more about the deal, C9 Jack wished TenZ all the best on Sentinels after revealing that the deal was done before Masters 2.

“Hey to give some context this deal was done before Iceland,” Jack said in the Valorant Competitive Reddit. “It was a dangerous deal for us as we knew we would soon face Sentinels in the Iceland Qualifiers, however it was important to Tyson to play and I wanted to make it happen for him.”

He's here to stay. — Sentinels (@Sentinels) June 1, 2021

Sentinels would later confirm the move, as the Masters 2 Championship squad will officially stay intact ahead of VCT Stage 3.

Sentinels official Valorant Roster:

Shahzeb ‘ ShahZaM ‘ Khan

‘ Khan Hunter ‘ SicK ‘ Mims

‘ Mims Jared ‘ zombs ‘ Gitlin

‘ Gitlin Michael ‘ dapr ‘ Gulino

‘ Gulino Tyson ‘TenZ‘ Ngo

