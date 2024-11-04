Kai Cenat leaves Twitch streamer in tears during her own subathon

Kai Cenat left another Twitch streamer in tears after his community sent a wave of support, and subscriptions, their way during his Mafiathon 2.

At the end of September, Kai Cenat had his long-standing Twitch subscriber record broken by Ironmouse. The VTuber had eclipsed his 306,621 figure by a fair margin, leaving the AMP star to say that he was going to try and get it back.

Kai quickly set about promoting his second subathon – Mafiathon 2 – by appearing at a Boston Celtics game and even getting a whole building painted with his Twitch channel link in Los Angeles.

The second subathon started on November 1, and he’s already halfway to recapturing his record. However, he and his community have also been showing love to other Twitch streamers in the process – leaving one in tears.

That happened during the night shift of his November 3 stream when Kai came across Bobbie_Bee – a small streamer – who has also been doing her own subathon.

As Kai showed her stream on his own, a number of fans went over to her channel to start showing support. Some, including Trainwrecks dropped hundreds of gifted subs, and completely stunned the small streamer.

She was left in tears by all the support, which also left Kai silent for a good period. After that, he quickly had to give a shout-out to his fans for showing her so much love.

“Wow! Chat, one thing I’ve learned is that there are so much streamers out there bro,” he said. “Are the gifteds outside? Yo, follow me!”

As noted, Kai already has plenty of momentum toward recapturing the record for most Twitch sub, so his fans do have time to slow down and help others as well.

He should break the record before long, but he’ll still stream until the end of November.