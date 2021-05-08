Sinatraa hints at Valorant return “soon” after sexual abuse allegations - Dexerto

Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won could be making a return to Valorant soon despite sexual abuse allegations being leveled against the Sentinels star by former partner Cleo ‘cle0h’ Hernandez.

Sinatraa was accused of sexually assaulting his former partner, cle0h, in March 2021.

The former Overwatch League MVP turned Sentinels Valorant star allegedly forced himself upon Hernandez, who claimed she “lived in constant fear” during their nine-month relationship.

tw for sexual abuse // my last relationship https://t.co/V4PUMZeNrW — cleo 🇲🇽 (@cIe0h) March 10, 2021

Sinatraa was quickly dismissed from Sentinels Valorant mid-way through the Valorant Champions Tour, with Riot also suspending him pending further investigation.

However, almost three months on, Won could be set to make his return soon ⁠— at least to streaming. After laying low following the allegations, Sinatraa shared images of himself playing Valorant in his personal discord.

Advertisement

This got his fans interested in a potential return, where Sinatraa could only say “soon.”

It’s not the first time Sinatraa has been spotted playing Valorant since his suspension. Former teammates like Shahzeb ‘ShahZaM’ Khan have mentioned previously that Sinatraa was back playing Valorant.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He has also appeared a couple of times on now-girlfriend Emmyuh’s stream, hinting that he wants to return to streaming.

She said Sinatraa could return sometime in May, so “soon” could potentially be really soon.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Riot Games’ investigation into the Sinatraa allegations are still ongoing.

He is banned from all Valorant Champions Tour competition, including coming with Sentinels to the upcoming VCT Stage 2 Masters in Iceland.