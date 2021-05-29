How TenZ went from CSGO dropout to VALORANT's biggest star - Dexerto

Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo has been starring for Sentinels at Valorant Masters 2 on the VCT, leading his undefeated side to the Grand Finals. But it’s been a long ride for the Canadian as he hopes to taste global competitive success for the first time.

With Sentinels a mere best-of-five away from international Valorant glory, all eyes are on star man TenZ.

Having joined the org as a last-minute substitute for Sinatraa, TenZ immediately shone and wowed fans with his slick Operator skills on mechanical duelists like Jett and Reyna.

As he’s made such a mark on the NA scene, we chart TenZ’s growth from benched CSGO pro to the poster boy of Valorant esports.

