Asmongold, Valkyrae & more streamers tear into MoonMoon amid cheating accusations

Twitch streamer MoonMoon is facing fierce backlash from his fellow creators after being accused of cheating on his wife with his GTA RP partner.

On September 25, 2024, the Twitch sphere imploded with chaos after former Heroes of the Storm pro ‘KingCaffeine’ went public with allegations that his wife, RP streamer DivaJilly, had cheated on him with MoonMoon.

He attached screenshots of their alleged chats on Discord, which showed the two exchanging suggestive messages. Caffeine claimed he’d discovered the messages when his wife wasn’t responding to him while she was away at TwitchCon, which MoonMoon also attended.

Article continues after ad

MoonMoon responded to the accusations that same day, claiming Jilly had told him she was in an open relationship “multiple times” when he’d asked about it.

However, MoonMoon’s openness about the situation isn’t sitting well with everyone. Fellow Twitch streamer Asmongold tore into the creator after reviewing Caffeine’s tweets during a stream.

Article continues after ad

“MoonMoon does always highroad people, so it’s really f*cking funny for me to see he cheated,” Asmon said. “Welcome to the motherf*cking champions club. I never want to hear another sanctimonious f*cking statement from this bald f*ck again.”

Article continues after ad

“Never again do I wanna hear about how you’re ‘too good’ for sponsors, you’re ‘too good’ for anything,” he continued. “You cheated on your f*ckin’ wife and your kid. Welcome to the f*cking champions club. That’s what I think.”

(Topic begins at 2:30)

xQc also offered his commentary on the situation, saying he’s glad “grandstanders” like Caffeine’s ex-girlfriend are getting their just desserts.

“The grandstanders are getting exposed every day,” xQc said. “I live for this.”

Article continues after ad

However, he placed more of the blame on Jilly, saying that she misled MoonMoon by supposedly claiming she had an open relationship.

“You guys, stop acting like you’re some ‘morally above’ beings,” he continued. “99% of people, if you’re about to hit, and you ask, ‘Are you married,’ and they say no — okay. At that point, it is all on them.”

Article continues after ad

That’s not all; he also expressed some disillusionment with relationships in modern times, saying “everybody cheats” in 2024.

Article continues after ad

YouTube streamer Valkyrae also chimed in, expressing her sympathy for Caffeine and calling both MoonMoon and Jilly “cowards.”

“I’m so sorry this happened to you,” she wrote on Twitter. “Cheating is the most selfish act and they are cowards for this. I hope you take time to heal and are surrounded by humans that treat you with respect.”

Caffeine has denied that he and Jilly were in an open marriage, while Jilly herself has yet to publicly speak about the situation at the time of writing. MoonMoon, for his part, has admitted to his relationship with Jilly and says he isn’t “concerned with the specifics” of Caffeine and Jilly’s marriage.