Sentinels sign TenZ to replace Sinatraa in Valorant Masters - Dexerto

Sentinels have signed Cloud9’s Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo to replace Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won in the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour Masters 1.

TenZ slots in for Sinatraa.

Sentinels play on Friday vs Luminosity.

Sentinels deal brings TenZ back to competitive play.

TenZ to Sentinels

Moments before the VCT Masters 1 was set to start, Sentinels announced the signing of Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo as a permanent fixture in the org.

This move came fast since Riot gave this deal special consideration in light of the allegation of abuse against Sinatraa. After being suspended by both the league and his team, Sinatraa’s absence left a void that needed to be filled.

TenZ will no longer represent C9 in any capacity. He had previously stepped down from C9’s Valorant roster, but will now compete in NA Masters.

We're happy to announce that @TenZOfficial will be joining Sentinels to compete in Masters Stage 1. — Sentinels (@Sentinels) March 11, 2021

Sentinels Valorant Roster