Apex Legends Twitch streamer Preslyy accused of domestic violence

Twitch streamer Preslyy has been accused by former partners of physical abuse, threats, and violent behavior.

On November 7, esports personality Jake Lucky posted detailed allegations on X, reporting that several former partners of Preslyy have accused him of spitting, physical confrontations, and even making death threats.

His post included photos of alleged chat logs in which the Twitch streamer reportedly pressured a partner to unfollow another streamer, Verhulst, issuing threats like, “Unfollow Verhulst by tomorrow night. Or else… If you follow him back, you’re dead. Simple as that.” The partner, allieraa, interpreted this as a direct death threat.

Another image showed Preslyy’s former partner claiming he’d broken their arm and thrown a glass vase at them. They wrote, “He admits to throwing pillows at me… the truth is, he almost broke my arm, would spit on me, threw a glass vase at me, etc.

“One time, he threw my phone so hard across the room at me, it sliced my skin open. Trying to downplay the physical abuse by admitting to one thing is him trying to manipulate people into thinking that’s all it was, when in reality, it was so much more.”

The 25-year-old’s former partner then seemingly addressed cheating allegations aimed at them, saying, “He made up that my friend DMed him, telling him I cheated on him at the Miami streamer mansion week. My friend showed me her DMs to him and she never told him that.

“Plus, there were 10 other streamers there, who can all vouch that he’s lying. I never left the group, but even if I had, we were broken up, so it wouldn’t have been cheating either way.“

Preslyy’s Twitch channel, where he streamed Apex Legends for his 12,000 followers, is currently inaccessible, along with his X account. As of now, he has not responded to the allegations.