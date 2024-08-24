These are the 50 best shooting games of all time

Everyone knows the excitement of a digital firefight, but what are the best shooting games of all time?

From the earliest arcade days to the era of the home console, the shooter genre has always been wildly popular with gamers, and it’s easy to understand why. From the thrill of winning a battle royale to the satisfaction of a perfectly executed headshot in an FPS, shooters offer a quick catharsis that few other genres can compete with.

Of course, the popularity of the genre has led to the market being flooded with mediocre titles that aren’t worth your time. So, how do you know which games are worth your time? Well, as it’s Gamescom and we’re feeling generous, we’ve done the hard work for you; our team of experts has compiled the list of the best shooters of all time.

We’ve covered everything from classic titles to modern masterpieces, but before we begin, a quick note. We’ve not limited ourselves to just FPS games. That might be a controversial decision, but when you’re curating lists of the best games, you don’t want to limit yourself to one sub-genre. So what are you waiting for, solder? Go, go, go!

50. Portal (2007)

Valve

What it’s about: Playing as Chell, you find yourself trapped in the Aperture Science facility, essentially acting as a lab rat to the antagonist AI GLaDOS. During the ‘tests’ and eventual escape attempts, players are forced to solve tasks of varying difficulty using an Aperture Science Handheld Portal Device or Portal Gun.

Why we like it: Portal brings complicated and well-designed puzzles into a slightly less traditional shooter adventure. Through the physics, dynamics, and design of Portal, you’re forced to think outside the box to complete your missions, all while dealing with an overarching plotline many fell in love with.

It’s not often a good shooter is remembered for its plotline, but Portal manages to encapsulate such a design perfectly. A shooter may not be the first thought when it comes to Portal, but this game just proves that not everything needs to be the same in a genre.

Words by Jess Filby

49. Time Crisis (1995)

Namco

What it’s about: Time Crisis puts you in control of the “One Man Army” Richard Miller on a mission to stop the evil Sherudo.



Why we like it: If you didn’t waste hours of your life at the arcade playing Time Crisis, can you really claim to have had a childhood? Arguably the definitive light shooter, Time Crisis offered fun gameplay, innovative mechanics (that foot pedal!), and challenging bosses. Yes, the gameplay’s a bit simplistic, especially by modern standards, but honestly, when you’re mowing through Sherudo’s army, we promise you won’t notice.

Words by Tom Percival

48. Return to Castle Wolfenstein (2001)

Id Software

What it’s about: When the Nazis start to lose World War 2, they turn to black magic to turn the tide back in their favor. To put a stop to their evil plans, the Allies despatch Agent One and Captain B.J. Blazkowicz to Castle Wolfstein.

Why we like it: A superb supernatural FPS. Were we judging Return to Castle Wolfenstein by its campaign mode, it probably wouldn’t have deserved a spot on this list. Yet it’s in multiplayer mode where the game really comes to life – it’s well-balanced, fun to play, and dangerously addictive (Many a school was lost to this game back in the day).

Article continues after ad

Words by Tom Percival

47. Gears of War 2

Epic Games

What it’s about: Gears of War 2 had a hard act to follow, but it managed to up the ante and bring the series’ sense of grit and spectacle to new heights. A big, bombastic adventure with enough soft character moments to keep you invested.

Why we like it: Gears of War 2 escapes the pitfall most sequels fall into in that it’s not a carbon copy of its predecessor. Sure, it’s got the same core mechanics, but Gears 2 builds on the series in a lot of meaningful ways.

From introducing Horde to the series to offering a solid competitive multiplayer experience and a fully co-opable campaign, there’s a lot to love here. Plus, the main story sees you get eaten by a worm the size of a small country, a set piece that’s been hard to match for the series ever since.

Gears 2 is one of many games that’s been lost to the 360 era, and it certainly deserves the remaster treatment. Though the cliffhanger ending and rocky launch weren’t received well when the game came out in 2008, it has aged like wine.

Article continues after ad

Words by Carver Fisher

46. Crysis 2 (2011)

Electronic Arts

What it’s about: Following the 2007 original, Crysis 2 revolves around the rapid breakdown of civilization. The alien forces that previously mounted a surprise attack across certain nations have returned for an all-out invasion that threatens the whole planet. A super soldier strapped in the tactical Nanosuit 2 armor has the tools and the combat expertise to give humanity one last chance at survival.

Why we like it: While the first Crysis may have been a glorified tech demo, its sequel places a greater emphasis on gameplay. The title was easily the best-looking FPS of its day, one whose fine details leave nothing to the imagination as players explore lush environments, industrial complexes, and alien warships. Our protagonist, Prophet, employs adaptive tactics supported by the Nanosuit 2’s myriad functions, including Cloak and Armor modes that let him sneak or power through uneven odds. Plus, Crysis 2’s on-the-fly weapon customization makes fighting the alien menace more thrilling and strategically engaging.

Words by Brianna Reeves

45, Black Mesa (2020)

Crowbar Collective

What it’s about: A remake of the original Half-Life, made by a fan collective. Gordon Freeman must survive a massive interdimensional disaster in Black Mesa. To make matters worse, not only are aliens after you, but the government is racing to keep things under wraps.

Why we like it: Black Mesa is a testament to the fans, community, and impact Valve’s original Half-Life had. A remake of the 1998 shooter Black Mesa, it lovingly recreates everything you loved about that game with updated visuals and graphics.

However, it also brings its own flare, recontextualizing the first half of the game as a survival horror. Hearing the emergency service broadcasts get grimmer and grimmer as you explore is spine-tingling. It also fixes Xen, the ending alien world that is the bane of most Half-Life fans’ playthroughs.

Words by Joel Loynds

44. ULTRAKILL (2020)

New Blood Interactive

What it’s about: ULTRAKILL takes all the things that are great about character action games like Devil May Cry and puts them in an FPS. Ever wanted to parry a shotgun blast? This is the game for you.

Why we like it: Most FPS games give you guns, but ULTRAKILL gives you a toolset.

For instance, there’s a pistol that lets you flip a coin in the air and shoot it. That’s cool enough as it is, but what if you tossed four coins in the air and shot them with a railgun? Now we’re talking.

Air dashes, wall jumps, a grappling hook, weapon attachments that all interact with each other in different ways, parries, the list goes on. ULTRAKILL’s skill expression is near-unprecedented, even when stacked against the games that inspired it.

And that’s all without mentioning secret bosses like Minos Prime and Sisyphus Prime, who are designed to rake you over the coals. There’s a reason ULTRAKILL is one of the highest-rated games of all time on Steam despite its still being in early access.

Words by Carver Fisher

43. Hyper Demon (2022)

Sorath

What it’s about: On its surface, Hyper Demon looks indecipherable. It’s a hard game to describe. A rogue-like by genre, but one that wipes the slate clean on every death. And death will come quick.

Why we like it: Hyper Demon is a pure display of skill, a game in which progress is marked only by your own improvement and gained understanding. It constantly overwhelms you and expects you to make the right decisions every time, with seconds feeling like hours in the moment.

No outside progression, no save states, just the game in front of you. Any progress made is purely based on the skills you gain by trying repeatedly, run after run after run. But there is something about this game that compels you to keep going. Something drives you to keep slamming your head into this psychedelic nightmare until things begin to click, until you begin to see patterns in the way enemies move and how to fight them.

Hyper Demon isn’t the kind of game that’s beaten: It has to be conquered. Only by gaining a full understanding of every mechanic can one truly start playing Hyper Demon. It’s one of the hardest games ever made, but it’s also unlike any other.

Words by Carver Fisher

42. Resident Evil 8 (2021)

Capcom

What it’s about: Ethan Winters is back for another harrowing adventure. This time, he must explore a werewolf-infested village as he hunts for his abducted daughter.

Why we like it: While it’s more of a survival horror game than an outright shooter, Resident Evil 8 still offers some pretty intense gunplay. The decision to move the game outside the Baker mansion’s confines means that the game is less claustrophobic and more action-orientated. Indeed, I promise you that you will panic when attacked by the hyper-fast werewolf enemies from seemingly every direction. Still, it’s a hell of a lot of fun, even if it is terrifying…

Words by Tom Percival

41. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (2012)

Valve

What it’s about: CS:GO doesn’t have its own storyline, as with any CS title. The game instead centers around its classic objective-based game modes involving two opposing teams —Terrorists and Counter-Terrorists.

Why we like it: CS:GO is undoubtedly one of the greatest competitive shooters ever made, and its thriving esports scene only backs that up. Its balance of individual and team-based strategy synonymous with Counter-Strike was refined further to present an incredibly high skill ceiling. This, paired with its insanely popular Competitive mode featuring an addictive ranked system and robust economy system, made it the ultimate FPS experience. Whether you want to master the AWP and AK47 and climb the ranks or collect rare skins and play more casually, GO delivered on all fronts.

Words by Josh Taylor

40. Splitgate (2019)

1047 Games

What it’s about: A fast-paced shooting match, Splitgate pits players against another team in a variety of game modes to compete for the most kills or points. During combat, soldiers can open and close portals to traverse the map or shoot in optimal locations if they’re tactical.

Why we like it: Splitgate is a fantastic shooter thanks to what it does differently, rather than what it takes from those that came before it. The ability to essentially teleport and use portals to your advantage completely changes the game and allows for some really satisfying plays you don’t usually see in the likes of CoD, Battlefield, or even similar multiplayer shooters. The cartoony design, bright colors, and inventive niche allow it to settle comfortably in a league of its own, proving that not all great shooter games need to be realistic or gritty.

Words by Jess Filby

39. Neon White (2022)

Annapurna Interactive

What it’s about: A bizarre fusion of a card-based rogue-like, FPS, and parkour game, Neon White’s frenetic puzzle solving and shooting itches parts of your brain you didn’t even know needed to be scratched.

Why we like it: Neon White is addictive enough to warrant being classified a category one drug. I almost flunked out of college after putting 20 hours into this game in two days. Who needed that film school degree, anyway?

Joking aside, this game is exceptionally good at delivering an experience I didn’t know I needed. The trailers don’t do it justice due to the game lacking animation and going with a more simplistic art style, but the way it plays is what really matters.

From having to choose between discarding, shooting, or using an ability on a card to the difference between finishing a level and mastering it, there’s always something new to tackle. The devs even hid secret dev times on each stage to beat if you’re a masochist.

Infinitely replayable and endlessly entertaining, Neon White is more than worth giving a shot, especially now that it’s on Game Pass.

Words by Carver Fisher

38. Hunt: Showdown (2019)

Crytek

What it’s about: A multiplayer extraction shooter about teams of hunters who kill mythical creatures to collect their bounties while facing off against other bounty hunters.

Why we like it: In Hunt: Showdown, death comes with major consequences. Not only do you fail the match, but you also lose your character permanently and must start over. That makes it an incredibly tense experience when you’re up against a dozen other players vying to collect the bounty.

What this means is your situational awareness becomes your greatest skill. Any noise you hear, any movement you sense, could be another player that risks your survival. Likewise, you do your best to avoid noise hazards and prevent yourself from drawing any attention. Despite being a shooter through and through, this is the kind of game that shines brightest when you’re avoiding all combat.

Words by Olly Smith

37. The Darkness (2007)

2K games

What it’s about: On the evening of Jackie Estacado’s 21st birthday, his uncle decides to assassinate him. Understandably upset by this, Jackie turns to the demonic power of the Darkness for protection and revenge.



Why we like it: Let’s be honest; many shooters are a little self-serious and realistic. That’s fun, but sometimes you don’t want to shoot people with a simple gun; you want to use your tentacles to rip enemies in half. Just me? Ok, well, luckily for me, The Darkness offers that experience and more. In all seriousness, with some great level design, innovative powers, and wild escapism, there’s a lot to love in this game… just ignore how bad the enemy AI can be.

Words by Tom Percival

36. Half-Life: Alyx (2020)

Valve

What it’s about: After she’s arrested, Alyx must find her way into a Combine vault that may or may not contain a valuable super weapon.



Why we like it: Who’d have thought a VR game would end up on this list? In the words of Paul Rudd, “not me”. Still, if you were going to put any VR game on this list, it would be Half-Life: Alyx. The game balances great gunplay, challenging puzzles, and an atmosphere so tense it needs to go see a physiotherapist about that knot in its back. While some were understandably disappointed that the next chapter in the Half-Life story was a VR exclusive, I promise you, this game proved (to me, at least) that VR could offer a real visceral gaming experience.

Words by Tom Percival

35. Warzone (2020)

Activision

What it’s about: Call of Duty’s free-to-play battle royale game that offers a fast-paced, fun experience for both casual and competitive players.

Why we like it: Back in its heyday, Call of Duty was the most popular shooter on the planet. However, throughout the 2010s, it began to slump as more and more fans became disillusioned. That was until Warzone, which reinvented the series and brought it into a new golden age.

Offering a new take on a casual battle royale with fast-paced action, Warzone was seriously fun. It never took itself too seriously, with its unique maps, rapid movement, and regular balance changes keeping players engaged. Warzone is less chaotic these days, but it remains a big reason why COD has managed to regain its popularity.

Words by Kurt Perry

34. Far Cry 3 (2012)

Ubisoft

What it’s about: Far Cry 3 lets players explore the fictional Rook Islands as Jason Brody, a young man on vacation with friends. This tropical open-world adventure is far from the perfect getaway, though, with Jason rushing to save his loved ones from a maniacal antagonist, which requires him to rely on baser instincts and become something else in the process.

Why we like it: Far Cry 3 has left an indelible mark on gaming courtesy of its now-iconic villain, Vaas Montenegro, and the popularization of radio towers that unfog open-world maps. Thus, everything in between seldom garners much attention, including the fun gunplay, solid stealth options, and hunting mechanics that play well into an engaging crafting system.

As a shooter, Far Cry 3 boasts an arsenal of assault rifles, bows, pistols, shotguns, and more that lets players turn Jason into Rambo or sneak around like developer Ubisoft Montreal’s very own Sam Fisher. It’s best remembered as an exciting sandbox experience, but this Far Cry title’s FPS chops similarly warrant praise.

Words by Brianna Reeves

33. Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (2010)

Electronic Arts

What it’s about: Battlefield’s breakout game that offered DICE’s signature franchise to mainstream audiences, downscaling the combat but offering bigger ideas than any other shooter of the time.

Why we like it: While it hasn’t aged as well as some other games, Bad Company 2 is still an all-time great. Basic gameplay features like going prone didn’t make the cut, but who needs that when the entire map can be flattened? Nowhere is safe in this game, as every environment can be destroyed, giving gunfights an unpredictable dynamic that none of its competitors could match.

Weirdly, it wasn’t just the multiplayer that was great, as is the case with most Battlefield games. This game’s story was genuinely incredible, delivering a narrative blockbuster that wouldn’t look out of place in a critically acclaimed war film.

Words by Kurt Perry

32. TimeSplitters: Future Perfect (2005)

Electronic Arts

What’s it about: TimeSplitters: Future Perfect is a highly regarded first-person shooter that seamlessly combines high-octane action with a unique time-traveling element.

Why we like it: TimeSplitters: Future Perfect is an exhilarating journey through time, filled with mayhem that remains just as thrilling today as it was in the past. This game stands out as a shooter due to its pure, unadulterated fun. Picture yourself seamlessly transitioning between a cutting-edge cityscape and a centuries-old fortress, all the while wielding an array of eccentric weapons.

Future Perfect’s charm stems from its unpredictable nature and the freedom it offers for players to unleash their creativity. The weapons arsenal is also incredibly diverse, featuring a wide range of weapons that offer both thrilling fun, such as the Nerf Gun, and intense joy, like the Remote Mines.

With its infamous Map Editor, TimeSplitters: Future Perfect allows players to create their own thrilling battlegrounds, ensuring limitless replay value and personalized experiences. It has become a timeless favorite among shooter enthusiasts, especially those like me who played it back in the day on a PlayStation 2 console.

Words by Rishabh Sabarwal

31. Doom Eternal (2020)

Bethesda / id Software

What’s it about: DOOM Eternal is an FPS title and a sequel to the 2016 DOOM reboot, following the Doom Slayer on a demon-infested Earth, where he must battle to preserve mankind from annihilation.

Why we like it: Doom Eternal’s gameplay is a masterpiece in speed and cruelty, requiring players to keep running, shooting, and tearing demons apart in the most over-the-top way possible. It’s a game that not only promotes anarchy but rewards it with each blood-splattered step.

The combat has a surprising depth, with a stellar arsenal of weapons and a combination of tactics that requires you to think on your feet. Need to gain health? Chainsaw a demon in half. Running short on ammo? Time to unleash a flamethrower and burn your way through the mob.

Every confrontation is intense and requires you to shoot continually, with the only answer being destruction. DOOM Eternal’s heavy metal music, which pounds along with the action, transforms every level into a head-banging symphony of carnage.

Words by Rishabh Sabarwal

30. Superhot (2013)

Superhot Team

What’s it about: Superhot is a first-person shooter with the weird gimmick that time only moves when you move. The game essentially works by making as little movement as possible to finish a level.

Why we like it: The time-freezing mechanic in video games is not new. Max Payne has done it, as has Prince of Persia. What sets Superhot apart is its dynamic use of its environment. The combat, while simple, makes for hyper-stylized moments where the game gives the player the chance to experiment with various elements in the environment. Players can use guns, bottles, or figurines to take down enemies. You can even go full Kill Bill mode using a katana to literally cut through bullets.

Words by Melvin Mathew

29. Cyberpunk 2077 (2020)

Dexerto

What’s it about: Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world RPG set in Night City’s neon-lit dystopia. As V, a mercenary haunted by the digital ghost of rock rebel Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves), players navigate a world of corruption, corporate power conflicts, and moral ambiguity.

Why we like it: In Cyberpunk 2077, being a “cyberpunk” is more than just a cool aesthetic − it’s a full-fledged lifestyle, and the game delivers all the high-octane action you’d expect from a gritty, neon-lit metropolis.

What distinguishes Cyberpunk 2077 from other shooters is how it integrates futuristic gear into the mayhem of combat. You’re not simply running and gunning down chooms on streets − you’re using your Militech chips to slash through Cyberpsychos, and those Kiroshi optics all while becoming a true Samurai.

The game’s combat is a spectacular blend of “rip-and-tear” action and high-tech hacking. Whether you’re customizing your Cyberware for increased firepower or hacking some gonks to turn the tide of combat, Cyberpunk 2077 allows you to play a trusted mercenary to fixers where the more chrome you have, the more dangerous Edgerunner you are.

Words by Rishabh Sabarwal

28. Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (2017)

What it’s about: A sequel to Wolfenstein: The New Order, The New Colossus sees William “B.J.” Blazkowicz try and start a revolution against the Nazi regime in America.



Why we like it: Once described to me as “the Mad Max: Fury Road of video games,” New Colossus may not have a Doof warrior, but it is an ambitious game. Colossus basically takes everything we liked about New Order and refines it. As a result, the gameplay is simply superb, and the introduction of stealth adds some depth to proceedings beyond simply gunning down your enemies arguably, though, the gameplay is window dressing to the story (and odd thing to say, I know), Colossus effectively examines some pretty deep and dark themes without feeling heavy-handed or lecturing. It’s smart, fun, and exciting. What’s not to love?

Words by Tom Percival

27. F.E.A.R. (2005)

Vivendi Games

What it’s about: F.E.A.R. puts you in the shoes of the nameless Pointman: Part-time ghost hunter, full-time badass. You track down Alma, a ghost child/jumpscare machine, as you fight through what’s essentially an entire army of soldiers. Its story is nothing to write home about, but the gameplay is something special.

Why we like it: Though this spooky tactical shooter made waves because of its genre-bending presentation at the time, its spectacular AI, nail-biting gunplay, and incredible graphics have kept it relevant.

Everything from the bullet time mechanic to its crunchy, high-impact weapons and enemies that pose a real challenge make FEAR incredibly engaging.

This game reaches heights even its own sequels weren’t able to get close to, with spiritual successor Trepang2 being the only game we’ve gotten in 2 decades that holds a candle to it.

Don’t be intimidated by FEAR’s age; it could come out today, and people would still herald it as one of the best tactical shooters ever made.

Words by Carver Fisher

26. Star Wars: Battlefront II (2005)

LucasArts

What it’s about: The original Battlefront II is centered around the renowned Clone Wars and Galactic Civil War battles from the Star Wars franchise. As you fight across iconic battlegrounds in land and space, you can play the roles of many soldiers, as well as famous heroes or villains, depending on your decisions.

Why we like it: Despite Battlefront II perfectly encapsulating the spirit of the epic battles from the movies, it is not just for Star Wars fans. The sequel added space fights, a richer campaign, and even more legendary heroes, villains, and vehicles to use.

The strategic, large-scale battles on land and in space across the Star Wars galaxy offer a uniquely immersive experience. Space battles, in particular, are exhilarating — there’s nothing quite like piloting a TIE fighter or X-wing and taking down enemy ships. Well, apart from using Force abilities and lightsabers with your favorite characters to wipe out enemy troops with ease.

Words by Josh Taylor

25. Battlefield V (2018)

Electronic Arts

What it’s about: Battlefield V sports a large-scale warzone in which 64 players battle it out on two different teams, capturing key locations on the map. On top of this, players can also take part in the game’s campaign, which sees multiple different stories of gritty soldiers and their narrow escapes.

Why we like it: There’s a reason why, even six years later, there’s still a healthy playerbase diving into Battlefield V. Thanks to the top-notch graphics, expansive maps, and enthralling gun mechanics, players can dive into a realistic (ish) battle filled with large-scale combat and enough vehicles to keep even the drivers satisfied.

Now, is Battlefield V even more highly regarded after the flop that was 2042? It’s hard to say. But what isn’t hard to say is how loveable BF V really is. As a modern large-scale shooter, nothing else really matches this fantastic title.

Words by Jess Filby

24. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Electronic Arts

What it’s about: CoD rebooted its iconic Modern Warfare series by returning with a 2019 version that would see the game return to its roots in a homage to the original trilogy. The game follows CIA and SAS operatives as they work together to take down a Russian general and terrorist organization, with familiar faces such as Captain Price returning.

Why we like it: The devs provided a more realistic approach to gameplay with their new engine, while still providing fast-paced gunplay reminiscent of the original to balance both styles. The introduction of cross-platform servers was welcome, and the Gunsmith feature allowed higher levels of gun customization to suit your playstyle.

Despite some having issues with the fast TTK, the overall mix of old and new features provided an impressive throwback for CoD veterans and new players. Meanwhile, Warzone debuted and has become a staple of CoD ever since, thanks to its addicting yet intense Battle Royale gameplay.

Words by Josh Taylor

23. System Shock (2023)

Prime Matter

What’s it about: System Shock perfectly recreates the 1994 sci-fi classic, bringing players to Citadel Station, where SHODAN, a rogue AI, has turned the facility into a nightmare battleground. Players must survive SHODAN’s attacks while hacking through deformed crew members, killer robots, and terrifying traps to reveal the station’s dark secrets.

Why we like it: There are a lot of first-person shooters out there, but System Shock 2023 not only stands out but also changes the genre into something more thoughtful and atmospheric it is. Sure, you will blindly blast through hordes of enemies in this game, but that’s not the point.

The point is to stay alive in a world where every bullet counts, every choice matters, and every corner could hide your death. One of the best things about System Shock 2023 is how it mixes intense action with exploration and planning. You’re not just running and shooting across the space station but also hacking into security systems, looking for resources, and outsmarting the nightmare creations that SHODAN sends your way.

Words by Rishabh Sabarwal

22. Team Fortress 2 (2007)

Valve

What it’s about: Team and class-based multiplayer shooter featuring a rag-tag group of colorful mercenaries. There is a plot, but we don’t have time to break down Team Fortress 2 lore.

Why we like it: A complete master class in design, right down to the art style assisting and gameplay, Team Fortress 2 remains at the top of its class nearly 20 years later. This is even despite being besieged by bots for months. It’s fast-paced and fun, but what really makes Team Fortress 2 stand out is its emphasis on team play, a lesson other “team-based” games on this list could learn from.

Words by Kurt Perry

21. Apex Legends (2019)

Respawn Entertainment

What it’s about: The successor to Titanfall 2, Respawn struck gold with this massively popular Battle Royale. Drop on a map, gather loot, be the last player standing; you know how this goes. However, Apex stands out for a few reasons.

Why we like it: When Apex first launched, it stood out for bringing Titanfall 2’s gameplay to a new medium with some fun characters. It immediately stuck, but the game has survived since then off the back of some killer updates.

New maps, modes, guns, characters, attachments, mechanics & more have kept Apex Legends fresh on people’s minds and cemented it as one of the most popular BRs.Even as additional updates have garnered a bit of controversy for the way the Battle Pass is being handled, Apex Legends has brought players right back in by adding dual-wield P2020s and Mozambiques.

Sure, the player count is a bit up and down at times, but there’s a reason Apex has stuck around in such a cutthroat live service genre.

Words by Carver Fisher

20. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

Activision

What it’s about: The second installment of the original Modern Warfare trilogy follows main characters Soap and Price again as they team up with CoD fan-favorite Ghost for the first time to fight against a Russian ultranationalist who orchestrates a global conflict.

Why we like it: While the first Modern Warfare laid the foundation, the sequel brought everything to a whole new level. Despite the revenge-focused storyline and the debut of Ghost, making for an unforgettable campaign experience, the pinnacle was the multiplayer.

It featured endless amounts of some of the best Killstreaks, weapons, modes, and maps ever made. Whether it be the infamous Nuke, the quick-scoping Intervention sniper, or maps such as Terminal, Rust, and Scrapyard, MW2 delivered an unparalleled FPS experience.

Despite some weaponry and killstreaks being far too OP, none more frustrating than the Akimbo Model 1887s and Chopper Gunner, it’s arguably the most iconic CoD of all.

Words by Josh Taylor

19. Rainbow 6: Siege (2015)

Ubisoft

What it’s about: Rainbow 6: Siege took the series to new heights, creating a multiplayer formula where information is your greatest weapon and maps are a destructible playground.

Why we like it: Siege is one of gaming’s greatest comeback stories. It was released to lukewarm reviews and a relatively small player base, but Ubisoft believed that the core mechanics were solid and continued to invest in the game.

It’s a good thing they did. Rainbow 6: Siege has become one of the most popular multiplayer shooters out there, and it’s got unique gameplay you can’t get anywhere else.

Aim is important, sure, but the ability to shoot through walls and use information-gathering tools like cameras and drones to outsmart your opponent is where this game truly shines. Raw mechanics will not carry you in Rainbow 6: Siege, although leaning and one-shot headshots mean mechanics do matter.

Though it’s hard to get into nowadays, Siege’s diverse cast of operators and all of their unique abilities gives you a ton to sink your teeth into. If you put the time into learning this game, you’ll be rewarded.

Words by Carver Fisher

18. Titanfall 2

Respawn Entertainment

What it’s about: Titanfall 2 takes everything about the first game and refines it, creating one of the best arcade shooters out there while also delivering an incredible single-player experience.

Why we like it: Whether you’re hopping in for the dynamic, fast-paced multiplayer or the time-hopping, adrenaline-pumping campaign experience, there’s something for you in Titanfall 2.

Apex Legends’ popularity comes off the back of this game’s skeleton, and it’s arguably a watered-down version of what this game offers. People have been asking Respawn to bring back Titanfall 2’s wallrunning for years in Apex.

With a diverse roster of weapons, grappling hooks, high-flying melee combat, and dodging, this game has it all, and its strengths translate well between both single-player and multiplayer. Though its popularity has waned over the years, and Titanfall 3 seems unlikely, Titanfall 2 is worth revisiting. It regularly goes on sale for as little as $3 USD on Steam, making this game an absolute steal.

Words by Carver Fisher

17. Battlefield 4 (2013)

EA

What it’s about: DICE’s premier FPS title that elevated Battlefield from a good series to a great one, offering large-scale warfare and a squad-based multiplayer experience like nothing else.

Why we like it: When Battlefield players yearn for the past, it’s typically Battlefield 4 they want back. That’s no surprise either, as this is arguably the best game in the series and one of the most epic multiplayer shooters of all time, making newer entries look mediocre by comparison.

A true technical marvel of its time, Battlefield 4 offered gorgeous visuals, large-scale warfare, a massive variety of content, and accessibility options that impress to this day. It also featured what remains the franchise’s best gunplay, vehicles, and maps, with Levolution making every match feel fresh and exciting.

Words by Kurt Perry

16. Halo Reach (2010)

Microsoft Studios

What it’s about: Noble Team, a group of genetically enhanced soldiers – Spartans – must face off against the rising threat of the Covenant as it attacks one of humanity’s last great bastions.

Why we like it: Bungie’s big farewell to the Halo franchise. Halo: Reach is the series’ multiplayer at its best and its single-player at its most bleak. Reach provides the quintessential version of Halo gameplay, with every lesson Bungie learned since 2001 on display here.

Born in the space race to be the best multiplayer shooter, Bungie did not hold back. Halo: Reach was multiplayer at its tightest. Just a light sprinkling of new additions (like loadouts), while still strutting its own style, brought Halo back toe-to-toe with Call of Duty.

Words by Joel Loynds

15. PUBG (2017)

PUBG Corporation

What’s it about: PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) is a battle royale game that immerses players in a large, open-world battlefield with a single goal: be the last person or team remaining.

Why we like it: PUBG stands as the unrivaled grandmaster of battle royale games (sorry Fortnite fans), boldly setting the rules and challenging all others to match its prowess.

The game’s gunplay is characterized by its realistic and unforgiving nature, where factors such as bullet drop, recoil, and the sound of your enemy’s footsteps all play pivotal roles. The BR shooter requires players to have precision, patience, and a sharp awareness of their surroundings.

Engaging in combat, whether you’re sniping from a cliff or while clearing a building room by room, provides each encounter with a sense of purpose. The game is all about the thrill of staying alive and taking down your enemies.

It’s not just about overpowering them but also about using your skill to outwit them. The satisfaction of outsmarting your opponents is just as rewarding as defeating them in combat.

Words by Rishabh Sabarwal

14. GoldenEye (1997)

Rare

What it’s about: Based on the 1995 James Bond film of the same name, it puts you in control of 007 as he battles to prevent a rogue MI6 agent from taking control of a satellite weapon.



Why we like it: To say GoldenEye changed the game (pun intended) is an understatement. While titles like Quake had already established the FPS genre on PC, it’s this title that proved there was a market for them on the emerging console market. Outside of its legacy, though, it’s important to remember just how entertaining this game was. The gameplay was smooth, the graphics detailed (for the time), and the music unforgettable. GoldenEye is arguably a contender for the best game ever made (I’m still annoyed it didn’t make the cut on our best games ever, list) and an integral part of many a Millennial’s childhood… yes I know I’m old.

Words by Tom Percival

13. Valorant (2020)

Riot Games

What it’s about: Riot Games’ venture into the tactical shooter space, Valorant has managed to break into a genre that was previously dominated by Counter-Strike. Its vibrant cast of characters and bustling, competitive scene make it well worth playing.

Why we like it: Valorant offers significant enough iterations on the CS formula to stand out. From having diverse, vertical maps with a ton of topographical variety to balancing around character abilities and diverse team comps, Valorant offers a lot more flair than its contemporaries.

Sure, it still requires pinpoint accuracy, as well as strong game sense and crosshair placement, but abilities help level the playing field and make it the most approachable game of the genre.

Riot Games proved they know how to make a good esports title with this one, breaking out of their cage with League of Legends and growing their influence on the esports market.

Words by Carver Fisher

12. Left 4 Dead 2 (2009)

Valve

What it’s about: Left 4 Dead 2 sees a cast of misfits fighting their way through zombie hordes, although the community has turned it into something entirely different.

Why we like it: On its own, Left 4 Dead 2 is a fantastic game. It significantly iterates on the first game and provides better weapons, more zombies, varied locales, and campaign objectives; the list goes on.

However, the modding scene is where L4D2 really shines in the modern day. That serious, tense experience is still there for those who want it, but now you can play as a full party of anime girls getting charged by Pepsi Man and jumped by Gollum. The modding scene has made this game their own.

It’s astounding that this game is still so popular, but that’s partially a result of how easy it is to mod and how often passionate players add new content.

While developers adding their own updates and new content to a game can help keep it alive, Left 4 Dead 2 proves that, sometimes, it’s best to let the community add what they want themselves.

Words by Carver Fisher

11. Bioshock (2007)

2K

What it’s about: Somewhere beyond the sea, specifically at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, sits Rapture, a fallen city once propped up by one man’s vision of a society free from an overbearing government. Such a laissez-faire approach permitted the rise of gene-altering Plasmids, with which players can freeze, electrocute, and set fire to foes while venturing to flee the underwater metropolis’ many horrors.

Why we like it: Best known for immersive gameplay, eccentric characters, and provocative storytelling, BioShock scarcely garners mention for general gunplay. The thrill of combat instead comes from the ‘ol “one-two punch,” where players attack enemies with the Plasmid assigned to the character’s left hand, then fire off shots with the gun situated in the right.

This gameplay loop provides a wide range of possibilities, meaning no two players will approach fights against Splicers and Big Daddies the same way. As such, while the first BioShock has received criticism for its arguably lackluster gun controls, the game’s unique brand of action kept audiences coming back for more throughout the series.

Words by Brianna Reeves

10. Destiny 2 (2017)

Bungie

What it’s about: Bungie’s looter shooter tells a fascinating story of Light versus Darkness, spanning two games, several expansions, and more guns than you could ever dream of.

Why we like it: Given their history as the creators of Halo, it’s not too surprising that Bungie was able to create another compelling sci-fi universe. However, Destiny has reached heights that no one could have imagined back when it first began, becoming the greatest looter shooter ever made.

There are currently five campaigns, nine raids, eight dungeons, regular seasonal events, seasonal content, and so much more. While Bungie’s tendency to vault content annually isn’t ideal, the truth is that if your idea of fun is hunting down loot and perfecting builds, Destiny 2 is still easily the best shooter for the job.

Words by Kurt Perry

9. Overwatch (2016)

Blizzard

What it’s about: Blizzard Entertainment’s renowned hero shooter, which gave birth to an entire sub-genre of games that has since redefined what an FPS looks like.

Why we like it: Boasting fun and slick gameplay, Overwatch didn’t invent the hero shooter genre, but it arguably perfected it. The real secret to Overwatch’s success lies in its character roster, though. From Tracer to Mercy and many more, Overwatch offers 40 different characters, each with its own design, personality, playstyle, and backstory.

It’s these heroes that make Overwatch so addictive, while its MOBA-inspired team play and absurd skill ceiling give competitive players plenty to do, too. Overwatch 2 has continued to build on these ideas and doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.

Words by Kurt Perry

8. Call of Duty: Black Ops II (2012)

Electronic Arts

What it’s about: Black Ops II spans two timelines: the Cold War in the 1980s and a near-future conflict in 2025. Players follow Alex Mason and his son David as they battle a rogue Nicaraguan terrorist, Raul Menendez, who manipulates global powers into a devastating conflict, leading to multiple possible endings.

Why we like it: Black Ops II stood out for its innovative multiplayer that utilized its futuristic backdrop. It featured strong FPS modes, an addictive League Play system, and a fresh take on Zombies.

Across all modes and maps, there was a more colorful environment than its predecessor, Black Ops I, which made you want to keep playing. The famous Nuketown map exemplified this shift. Meanwhile, the multiplayer’s balanced weapons, popular Pick 10 perk system, and well-designed maps such as Raid, Express, and Standoff made it an enormous hit with both casual and competitive players.

Words by Josh Taylor

7. Counter-Strike: Source (2004)

Valve

What it’s about: Counter-Strike: Source is a tactical multiplayer FPS that features no storyline. Instead, this classic sequel features staple objective-based game modes such as Bomb Defusal and Hostages, in which two opposing teams, Terrorists and Counter-Terrorists, go against each other.

Why we like it: Its seamless blend of classic Counter-Strike gameplay paired with major enhancements from the Source engine made it a pivotal FPS release. The game preserved the tactical, team-based combat that made the original a hit while overhauling its graphics, physics, and mechanics for smoother gameplay.

It featured its typical range of iconic weapons and maps to provide a competitive yet rewarding multiplayer experience. However, it also featured a strong community-driven modding scene, adding endless variety and replayability through popular user-created maps and modes, such as Gun Game, Zombies, Jailbreak, and Surf.

Words by Josh Taylor

6. Borderlands 2 (2012)

Gearbox Software / 2K

What it’s about: Borderlands 2, like its predecessor, tasks players with taking control of one of four Vault Hunters, each of whom has unique abilities at their disposal. This time, however, the playable heroes enter a new world and face a previously unseen threat, Handsome Jack. With a bazillion guns available to use, one man and his army of psychos shouldn’t be too much to handle…

Why we like it: A sequel to the game that begat the looter-shooter genre, Borderlands 2 refines the franchise’s light RPG mechanics and manages to buttress the experience with an even greater range of gun variety. With nearly 18 million weapons under its belt, the follow-up has something for everyone. SMGs that shoot corrosive ammo? Check. Shotguns capable of throwing out a 3D-printed grenade on reload? Check. The gunplay itself isn’t anything to scoff at, either. Moment-to-moment action feels chaotic and fast-paced, seldom offering a second of respite once the bullets start flying and players unleash their Vault Hunter’s special skills on unsuspecting foes.

Words by Brianna Reeves

5. Quake (1996)

GT Interactive[

What it’s about: Quake sees you playing as the Ranger, a dimension-hopping soldier tasked with finding out where (or when) the army of monsters is invading from.

Why we like it: This bizarre blend of bleak futuristic settings and gothic, medieval themes has yet to be matched (although Doom: The Dark Ages is certainly going in that direction). The story is nothing to write home about and exists almost solely to let you invade monster-filled castles with a rocket launcher and shotgun in hand.

Quake, in many ways, pioneered the FPS genre by bringing it to the third dimension, though it didn’t have the same lasting cultural influence as Doom. That said, the gunplay still holds up today, and 2021’s remaster is arguably the best way to play the game.

It may be an old game at this point, but Quake still holds up almost 30 years later. If you’re looking to play a piece of gaming history and have a damn good time doing it, Quake is definitely a better choice than the original Doom in terms of how well it holds up.

Words by Carver Fisher

4. Half-Life 2 (2004)

Valve

What it’s about: Years after being put in stasis, Gordon Freeman wakes up to Earth taken over by an alien army, The Combine. He must work with old friends and travel with a new companion, Alyx, to free humanity from its grasp.

Why we like it: It’s really hard to not exaggerate about Half-Life 2. The game kicked off not only a new bar of quality in 2004 but is still having a lasting impact today.

The Eastern Bloc aesthetics, confusion, and slow build-up to the full-throttle action still hits as hard as ever. Ravenholm, wearing horror on its sleeve, shook the foundations of what we knew about Half-Life.

Valve making Half-Life 2 (and the Source Engine) as open as possible set the course of gaming to where we are today. From budding modders in Hammer and animators in Source, Filmmaker has led to genuine cultural phenomena, like Garry’s Mod and, more recently, Skibidi Toilet.

Words by Josh Taylor

3. Doom (1993)

id software

What it’s about: A first-person shooter about a space marine who uses a large arsenal of weapons in the fight against undead humans and the forces of Hell.

Why we like it: One of the most influential games of all time, the release of Doom marked a critical point for shooter games at the time of its release. It prompted a rise in popularity for 3D games and first-person shooters, introducing many elements still used in FPS games today.

Even looking at it today, Doom’s enjoyable roster of weapons and incredible maze-like level structure make it a timeless game. The “rip and tear” aspect has become a staple of the series and, in its easy-to-modify nature, has meant the game continues to live on over 30 years later thanks to the massive number of mods and custom levels.

Words by Olly Smith

2. Halo 3 (2007)

Bungie

What it’s about: A legendary FPS that concluded the original Halo trilogy, seeing Master Chief finish the fight and end the Human-Covenant war once and for all.

Why we like it: Everyone has a Halo game they love most. For some, it’s Combat Evolved’s innovation that stands out. Others prefer Halo 2’s refined gameplay or even Reach’s expansive Forge mode. What made Halo 3 so special was its rich community, which varied from casuals who could barely shoot straight to elite players who were built for competitive play.

This game’s huge population was a direct result of its vast content, which included a brilliant campaign, an in-depth multiplayer experience, and unrivaled replayability. Halo 3 set a precedent that defined an era of gaming – a precedent that even Halo itself hasn’t been able to match since.

Words by Kurt Perry

1. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007)

Activision

What it’s about: Call of Duty stepped away from its World War II setting for the first time with the start of its Modern Warfare series set in the modern-day. The campaign follows protagonists Soap and Price from a British SAS unit and Jackson from the U.S. Marine Corps as they attempt to stop ongoing conflicts with Russia and the Middle East.

Why we like it: Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare revolutionized the FPS genre with its intense cinematic campaign and stealthy missions, paired with a groundbreaking multiplayer experience.

The fast-paced multiplayer spawned a run-and-gun style, creating competitive yet fun and accessible gameplay. It also introduced the iconic Prestige leveling system, Killstreaks, and unlockable weapons and perks. Meanwhile, every map became an instant classic, including Shipment, Crash, and Overgrown.

Overall, the first Modern Warfare not only redefined the CoD franchise but instantly set the benchmark, influencing many future FPS titles. To no surprise, it became the best-selling game of 2007 and is a near-perfect shooter.

Words by Josh Taylor

