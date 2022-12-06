VCT 2023 LOCK//IN Brazil: Schedule, teams and how to watch

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: luis.mira@dexerto.com

The 2023 Valorous Champions Tour begins with VCT LOCK//IN Brazil, the biggest LAN in the history of the game. Follow all the action here.

VCT LOCK//IN Brazil is the first event of the 2023 Valorant Champions Tour and will feature all 30 partner teams from the EMEA, Pacific, and Americas leagues. It will be the biggest Valorant event hosted by Riot Games and the first look at the teams that are part of this new era in the esport.

It has been a busy off-season with plenty of changes in all regions, but the partner teams are now gearing up for the first big tournament of 2023. Riot Games is confident that VCT LOCK//IN Brazil will be a huge success and that the local fans will turn up in droves to show their support and turn the event into a massive spectacle.

Riot Games VCT LOCK//IN Brazil will mark the start of a new era for Valorant esports

Catch up with all the event info here, including a preliminary schedule and the list of the participating teams. More information will be added as it becomes available.

VCT 2023 LOCK//IN Brazil: How to watch

VCT LOCK//IN Brazil will be broadcast live on Riot Games’ Twitch and YouTube channels. We have embedded the Twitch stream below for your convenience.

There will also be fans in the stands on all game days of VCT LOCK//IN Brazil. Tickets for the event will be sold globally on Ticket360 from December 13, with prices ranging from $16.79 to $27.99.

VCT 2023 LOCK//IN Brazil: Schedule, location and format

VCT LOCK//IN Brazil will take place from February 13 through March 4 at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo. The 10,000-seat arena has staged esports events in the past, including the finals of the second split of CBLOL 2022 and the LATAM last-chance qualifier for Valorant Champions 2022.

Riot Games The Ginásio do Ibirapuera staged this year’s LATAM last-chance qualifier

Riot Games has not yet announced the match schedule or the tournament format.

VCT 2023 LOCK//IN Brazil: Participating teams

VCT LOCK//IN Brazil will feature the 30 teams with which Riot Games has partnered for the VCT leagues in EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. Though all teams have already signed players for the 2023 season, the transfer window will remain open until February 1, so last-minute changes can still happen.

Below are the current rosters of all 30 teams:

VCT Americas teams:

Team Players 100 Thieves Asuna, bang, stellar, Derrek, Cryocells Cloud9 leaf, Xeppaa, vanity, yay, Zellsis, qpert Evil Geniuses Apotheon, C0M, Boostio, Reformed, jawgemo, BcJ, Ethan FURIA qck, mwzera mazin, dgzin, Khalil, kon4n KRÜ NagZ, Klaus, xand, Daveeys, Melser, axeddy Leviatán kiNgg, Tacolilla, Shyy, Nozwerr, Mazino, keznit LOUD aspas, Saadhak, Less, cauanzin, tuyz MIBR jzz, frz, heat, Murizz, rglm, txozin NRG s0m, FNS, crashies, victor, ardiis, Thwifo Sentinels TenZ, zekken, Sacy, paNcada, dephh, SicK

VCT EMEA teams:

Team Players BBL AsLanM4shadoW, Turko, QuotinerX, Brave, Elite Fnatic Boaster, Derke, Alfajer, Leo, Chronicle FUT mojj, qw1, MrFaliN, Muj, qRaxs, ATA KAPTAN Giants Fit1nho, hoody, Cloud, rhyme, nukkye KCorp ScreaM, Nivera, xms, Shin, Newzera KOI Koldamenta, Sheydos, Trexx, Wolfen, Goked, Famsii NAVI ANGE1, Shao, Zyppan, SUYGETSU, cNed Heretics keloqz, Boo, Mixwell, zeek, AvovA Liquid soulcas, Jamppi, nAts, Redgar, Sayf, dimasick Vitality ceNder, BONECOLD, MOLSI, Destrian, Twisten

VCT Pacific teams: