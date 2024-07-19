Valorant players shocked by “crazy” price of RGX 3.0 bundle

Valorant players are conflicted after Riot Games announced the RGX 3.0 bundle, which features only three skins, will cost nearly $70.

Riot teased the release of the third rendition of the RGX weapon skin bundle on July 15 with the highly anticipated Outlaw skin. However, it was later revealed that the new addition would only have three skins instead of the typical five.

For 6,700 Valorant Points, which equates to roughly $70, players can pick up the RGX Outlaw, Sheriff, and Karambit knife.

At first glance, some thought the price seemed like “a steal” compared to other bundles. But in reality, the fact that only three skins are included makes it much more inflated.

“Welcome to the time where Riot Games just does what they want because they know people will spend money on it, and they price it that high because they know it will sell a ton at that price. They most likely wanted it higher but decided to settle at 6700,” said the top comment under the Reddit thread.

It has been two years since Valorant last released an RGX bundle, with the previous one appearing during Episode 4. That bundle included a Classic, Phantom, Operator, Spectre, and Butterfly knife for $90.

In the RGX 3.0 bundle, the $70 price includes the knife along with the three skins. In contrast, for bundles with five skins, the knife’s cost is subtracted from the total, meaning you pay $20 extra for the additional two skins.

Riot has used similar tactics with other Valorant skin bundles, such as making the included cards and sprays “free” when purchased at once.

“This is nothing new. Magepunk 3.0 was similar at 6127 VP for 2 skins and a knife. The discount was higher at 30%, but the cards were not ‘free.’ Xerofang too. Here they went with discounts to make it a round 6700VP for sure,” pointed out one commenter.

The general sentiment is that players would have preferred Valorant to include more than three skins in the third iteration of RGX to justify the price.