TenZ calls for major change to Valorant Evori Dreamwings skins

TenZ shared his thoughts on the Valorant Evori Dreamwings weapon bundle on X. While he thinks the skins are “fire,” he feels like they can be too distracting in-game.

The Evori Dreamwings bundle, released on June 27 alongside Episode 9, is the latest addition to the shop. Each skin in the bundle is associated with a different character, such as a cat, hamster, and bunny.

The bundle is approximately $105. Despite its price, it has taken the Valorant community by storm.

And, while Valorant pro TenZ likes the way it looks, he also feels as if the skins are distracting. If he grabs an opponent’s weapon off the ground, he wants the option to turn off some of the animations.

Article continues after ad

“New skins are pretty fire but my brain gets cooked whenever I use it from the overdose of animations and sounds. Need an option to turn off skins client side so I don’t get nerfed in the middle of a game picking it up,” said TenZ on X.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games

Valorant constantly uses new concepts, designs, and animations for new skins, and Evori Dreamwings is no different. However, with how much Valorant has jammed into this bundle, it may be too much to focus on when trying to clutch up in certain situations.

Some commenters beneath the post agreed with TenZ’s sentiment that the skins were too distracting, with some saying that they, too, had experienced something similar when using the skins.

Article continues after ad

“I initially didn’t like it but its really nice, just too distracting to be used,” pointed out one X commenter.

Another user suggested that Valorant could address this issue by allowing players to change a picked-up skin to one they already own, similar to a concept from Apex Legends.

“Apex has an option to ‘paint’ your gun with your skin after picking up someone else’s! I always thought this was a cool option and wouldn’t be mad if they added it to Valorant,” said the commenter.

Article continues after ad

It’s unlikely that Valorant will tone down the skins they’ve invested time and effort into creating, especially when they cost over $100 to purchase. However, if the skins are too distracting to use in-game, it may deter some players from using or purchasing the bundle.