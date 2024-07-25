Valorant Champions 2024 bundle effects and features revealed

Riot Games has revealed the effects and features for the Valorant Champions 2024 phantom and melee included in the bundle, which is set to release on August 1.

Champions bundles have included some unique effects that make the high price worth the cost over the years, and the 2024 edition is no different.

The newest tournament-specific cosmetics will have special kill banners at the bottom of the screen, tracking how many kills players earn over a round by filling in the VCT logo. When a player gets an ace, the logo will light up fully.

Article continues after ad

The VCT logo on the back of the gun will track the player’s kills throughout the match, filling in part of the design every three eliminations up to 24.

Riot Games The Champions 2025 Phantom with the ace kill banner, Champions aura, and 24 kill skin change.

The Champions aura is also returning, meaning the Phantom skin will glow when the play holding it has the most kills in the lobby. When the VCT logo is filled in while that player has the most kills in the lobby, the skin will get the same gold finish as the Valorant Champions trophy.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The finisher for the Phantom is also a spectacle, as it will showcase every enemy the player killed in a “supernova explosion” suspended alongside the Champions trophy.

Players can also shoot the asteroids that spawn with the finisher, and stand inside it to pose under the trophy.

The other part of the bundle is the melee, which is a katana. The knife gets the same Champions aura and cracked gold texture as the Phantom when players are the kill leader of the lobby and notch 24 eliminations.

Article continues after ad

The melee also has a unique inspect animation and right click that distinguishes it from the other katana melees in Valorant.

The price and how long the bundle will be available has yet to be revealed. But, based on the previous year’s bundles, this cosmetic package should cost around $60 and feature the weapon skins along with new titles, banners, and sprays.