Matthew Lillard “humbled” by first franchise role in two decades

Matthew Lillard recently revealed that he was incredibly “humbled” by joining another franchise so late into his career.

When it comes to appearing in iconic franchises, Matthew Lillard has put quite a few under his belt during his decades long career.

First appearing in the movie Scream in 1996, Lillard has continued to appear in well-known film franchises from Scooby-Doo to Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Though he can be seen in several different popular movie franchises, Lillard has recently revealed that he’s still “humbled” to be included in such roles.

Lillard is “humbled” to be in franchises nearly 20 years later

The actor recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter to discuss his role in Five Nights at Freddy’s and how it feels to be in this popular video game to movie adaptation.

“It was important to me, and I think it was fun for my family. I haven’t been in a movie that’s appeared in a movie theater since they can remember,” Lillard said, “For me, personally, it has been a very humbling moment in my career.”

“I’m 53, and I’ve had a couple franchises in my career that have been successful. I [had thought] maybe that part of my career is dead and over, and that’s fine. I’m still doing all kinds of fun stuff, and I’m really excited about the things I’m doing. To get this opportunity out of the blue to have another franchise that could make a real impact on my career is humbling and exciting, and my kids are thrilled.”

Lillard plays a dual role in FNaF: Steve Raglan, Mike’s (Josh Hutcherson) career counselor and William Afton, the co-founder and owner of Fazbear Entertainment and a serial killer who hunted children in his pizza restaurant.

It’s his decision to murder several children that kicks off the events of the film as he hid their bodies in the restaurants animal animatronic mascots, which then came to life to seek their revenge.

