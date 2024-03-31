The Voice viewers reveal reason they have to “fast-forward” through Season 25

The amount of sob stories in Season 25 of The Voice is starting to become way too much for some of the viewers, to the point that they skip through the episodes.

Season 25 of The Voice is underway and the judges are hard at work listening to the auditions and curating their dream teams.

Most viewers watch the series to listen to aspiring artists, who could quite possibly become the next Grammy winners.

And while fans are still watching the show for that reason, there is one aspect to this season that is quickly becoming a turn off.

YouTube

On March 26, The Voice viewers took to Reddit and vented about their disapproval of the amount of emotional storylines from the contestants this season and how much they are being spotlighted.

One fan wrote, “I need to be able to fast forward through all the backstory, useless fluff. It’s called “The Voice” not the sob story.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I have to fastforward through Dan and Shay and the way too many sob stories. I used to watch for the performances and the witty banter. Now I fast forward through so much.”

“They shouldn’t be using these sob stories to sway the voters. Voting should be based on talent alone,” a viewer also commented.

This is the same critique that has arisen from the current season of American Idol. If neither show listens to the fan backlash and makes changes for the future seasons (if they are to get renewed), then they both might be leaving their loyal audiences behind.

Speaking of backlash, The Voice fans are also complaining about fairly new judge Reba McEntire for her actions this season. Needless to say, the series is hitting a rough patch among viewers.