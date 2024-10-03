Banks reveals eye-opping 8-figure sum FaZe earned in viral Twitch subathon

Banks reveals eye-opping 8-figure sum FaZe earned in viral Twitch subathonYouTube: FULL SEND PODCAST
FaZe Clan wrapped up their viral subathon on September 30 — and after a month of constant streaming on Twitch, CEO Ricky Banks revealed the shocking eight-figure amount they’d collectively earned.
FaZe Clan is one of the most prolific organizations in the esports and entertainment space, which famously underwent a major overhaul in April 2024 following public backlash over its operation from members within its own ranks.
After regaining control of the company, co-founder Ricky Banks purged the team of almost all its staff and content creators, hiring new faces like up-and-comer Jason the Ween and FaZe Lacy as part of a smaller group of influencers in their place.
When September 2024 rolled around, FaZe Clan, like many other creators, started a month-long subathon, where they streamed around the clock in the aim of getting as many subscribers as possible.
Their marathon broadcast saw several viral moments take place, including hiring a Kanye West impersonator to trick McDonald’s staff into giving them free food, getting woken up by Los Angeles earthquakes, and even getting swatted over fake reports of a double murder.
The subathon ended on a high note, causing Banks to break down in tears as he thanked his crew for bringing FaZe back into a golden age.
Days later, Banks appeared on an episode of the Full Send Podcast, where host Kyle Forgeard asked how much money the group had raked in during their 30-day streaming stint.
While Banks declined to speak on streamers’ individual earnings, he revealed that the content creators had collectively earned around $12 million — something Forgeard called “absurd.”
That’s not all; he also said the group had brought in 35 million total hours watched, making for one heck of a subathon and a thrilling chapter to FaZe’s massive group venture.
FaZe wasn’t the only one to have a successful Subtember; VTuber Ironmouse became the single most-subscribed Twitch streamer of all time during her subathon, earning praise from Twitch and the streamer she beat for the top spot — Kai Cenat.