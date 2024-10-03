Banks reveals eye-opping 8-figure sum FaZe earned in viral Twitch subathon

FaZe Clan wrapped up their viral subathon on September 30 — and after a month of constant streaming on Twitch, CEO Ricky Banks revealed the shocking eight-figure amount they’d collectively earned.

FaZe Clan is one of the most prolific organizations in the esports and entertainment space, which famously underwent a major overhaul in April 2024 following public backlash over its operation from members within its own ranks.

After regaining control of the company, co-founder Ricky Banks purged the team of almost all its staff and content creators, hiring new faces like up-and-comer Jason the Ween and FaZe Lacy as part of a smaller group of influencers in their place.

Article continues after ad

When September 2024 rolled around, FaZe Clan, like many other creators, started a month-long subathon, where they streamed around the clock in the aim of getting as many subscribers as possible.

Their marathon broadcast saw several viral moments take place, including hiring a Kanye West impersonator to trick McDonald’s staff into giving them free food, getting woken up by Los Angeles earthquakes, and even getting swatted over fake reports of a double murder.

Article continues after ad

The subathon ended on a high note, causing Banks to break down in tears as he thanked his crew for bringing FaZe back into a golden age.

Article continues after ad

Days later, Banks appeared on an episode of the Full Send Podcast, where host Kyle Forgeard asked how much money the group had raked in during their 30-day streaming stint.

While Banks declined to speak on streamers’ individual earnings, he revealed that the content creators had collectively earned around $12 million — something Forgeard called “absurd.”

That’s not all; he also said the group had brought in 35 million total hours watched, making for one heck of a subathon and a thrilling chapter to FaZe’s massive group venture.

Article continues after ad

FaZe wasn’t the only one to have a successful Subtember; VTuber Ironmouse became the single most-subscribed Twitch streamer of all time during her subathon, earning praise from Twitch and the streamer she beat for the top spot — Kai Cenat.