Trainwreck reveals Kai Cenat’s actual Kick contract offer after $60M Subathon claims

Kick co-owner Trainwreck has addressed Kai Cenat’s claim that the Stake-owned platform offered him $60m to stream the first Mafiathon on the site.

Kai Cenat’s second subathon, better known as Mafiathon 2, is taking place on Twitch in November and it’s already breaking records.

Just 11 days into the stream, Kai flew past his previous all-time sub-record of just over 306k and just a few hours after that, managed to surpass Ironmouse’s record of over 326,000 to become the most subscribed Twitch streamer for the second time.

Shortly after setting the record again, Cenat said that Kick offered him $60M to stream the first Mafiathon on its platform, but he denied it as it meant he would have to leave Twitch after the marathon stream was over.

Just hours later, Kick co-owner TrainwrecksTV addressed Cenat’s claim and clarified what was actually offered to the Twitch star, claiming that the amount was much lower.

“Just for the record… I know the deal. Just for the sake of everyone, I want to specify it. It wasn’t $60M for a subathon, it was $22M for a year,” he said. “The first three months would be non-exclusive, then after that the next three months would be exclusive. Obviously, that was declined and then a little bit more was asked for.

“But it was nowhere near $60M for just a subathon.”

He added: “I really hate getting into that kinda stuff, but when people start throwing numbers around it really f**ks Kick over. Then you have other creators looking at it [and wanting the same]. I really hate getting into stuff like that, but unfortunately, it had to be clarified.”

Kai Cenat’s sub-count isn’t the only record he’s broken during the second Mafiathon stream, either. The Twitch star also broke Streamer Awards records by becoming the first person nominated for five different awards.

He’s been nominated for Best Collab Stream, Streamer of the Year, Gamer of the Year, Best Just Chatting Streamer, and Best Marathon Stream awards.