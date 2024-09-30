Banks left in tears as FaZe Clan finishes month-long Twitch subathon

FaZe CEO Ricky Banks broke down in tears while giving a heartfelt speech as FaZe Clan finished its month-long Twitch subathon.

Banks rebooted the legacy content organization back in April 2024, removing dozens of members from FaZe Clan in the process.

He brought the group down to just over a dozen content creators before signing four new Twitch streamers: Jason, Silky, Lacy, and Max.

The group joined together for a month-long Twitch subathon in September 2024, with nearly every member breaking various viewer and sub-count records in the process.

FaZe Banks regained ownership of the org in early 2024.

FaZe held an award ceremony to celebrate the end of the subathon, and FaZe Banks gave a heartfelt speech thanking the members of the org that left him in tears.

“It can’t be understated how crazy this whole ride has been and you guys have just been a part of one chapter of it. I really do hope that y’all will be a part of it for the rest of it,” he said. “You guys have absolutely changed this whole brand.”

Banks went on to explain that he was at the “rock bottom” of his life before regaining ownership of FaZe Clan in early 2024. He was going through a breakup, and then his father died.

“This FaZe sh*t was his favorite ever… he would talk about it endlessly. I would be so ashamed of what was going on in the background. I just love you guys so much. Thank you for getting it back to where it is. I’m so proud of this,” he added.

He followed up the stream with a post on X celebrating the end of their subathon as well. It quickly went viral, and fans shared their love for the FaZe CEO in the comments.

“They called me dumb. They said I ruined FaZe. Now their mics are on mute. Really quiet. GG’s in the f**king chat,” he said.

A lot happened during the month-long subathon across all of the FaZe creators’ channels. Jasontheween went viral on social media quite a few times, largely due to his interviews with internet stars Hasan and Ludwig.

Max, Lacy, and Ronaldo brought a Kanye West impersonator onto their stream in early September and used him to get free McDonald’s ice cream.