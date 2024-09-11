FaZe members use fake Kanye West to trick McDonald’s into giving them free food

FaZe members Ronaldo, Max, and Lacy brought a fake Kanye West onto their IRL stream and used the impersonator to get free McFlurrys from McDonald’s.

The organization started a month-long Twitch subathon at the beginning of September, and many of its members have been streaming for over a week.

On September 10, 2024, FaZe Max, Ronaldo, and Lacy brought their streams together after inviting a fake Kanye West onto their broadcasts, and they immediately decided to venture outside with the impersonator.

Except they didn’t tell anyone it wasn’t actually Kanye West, and proceeded to act like they were walking around with as part of the legendary rapper’s posse.

Just as the group walked into the nearby McDonald’s, the fake Kanye’s ‘bodyguard’ approached the register and demanded food “on the house.”

“Excuse me, excuse me. Mr Kanye West would like a cheeseburger on the house please,” he said. “On the house.”

FaZe Max and Ronaldo were laughing in the background as the demand was made and decided to try to get McFlurrys from the restaurant, as well.

“Tell them two McFlurry’s,” said Ronaldo before getting his ice cream. “…on the house is crazy.”

While FaZe used a Kanye West impersonator for their subathon, the real Ye has interacted with streamers many times in the past.

Back in April, he hit out at Kai Cenat during a spat over products he’d sent him from his Yzy Clothing brand that weren’t the right size the Twitch star. “Like, the sh*t that Kai Cenat said, that’s some industry plant sh*t,” the rapper claimed.

Kick star Adin Ross was also in talks to get the artist on his stream back in 2022, but it allegedly fell through due to “hate speech” from West. They tried to organize the stream again in 2024, but it was canceled after Adin refused to donate $1M to charity.