Kai Cenat addresses Ironmouse breaking Twitch sub record as he wants it back

Kai Cenat has responded to Ironmouse breaking his long-standing Twitch subscriber record, and he’s already suggesting that he’s going to try to get it back.

In years gone by, different Twitch streamers have held the title of being the most subscribed channel. The likes of Ninja, Ludwig, Ibai, and Casimito have all been up there at some point. However, it was Kai Cenat who really took the ball and ran with things.

The popular AMP streamer smashed Ludwig’s record back in March 2023 during his massive subathon, amassing 306,261 subscribers.

That record seemed like it was going to be impossible to top. However, Ironmouse managed to break it during her September 2024 subathon. The Vtuber has already gotten plenty of plaudits from fellow streamers, including a tip of the cap from Kai himself with a Twitter graphic.

Yet, it looks like he’s gunning to get the record back before long. “First things first, I don’t know if y’all know, but my sub record got broken today,” Kai said during a post-match press conference for the Little Basketball Association.

“I want to go ahead and congratulate Ironmouse for breaking my record. Clap it up, clap it up. But look though, she really did that but I promised one thing to my supporters if that was broken. So, we’re gonna have to see what happens in the future.”

Timestamp of 26:24

Despite his congratulations, Kai’s promise relates to another massive subathon where he’ll attempt to get the record back.

Fans of the AMP star have pointed out that Ironmouse’s subathon came during Twitch’s annual SUBtember, where subscriptions are cheaper than any other month.

Regardless, getting over 307,000 subscribers is an incredible feat and Kai will have to up his game to even get close to that. Never mind surpassing her.