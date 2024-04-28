FaZe Clan announce first of four new members following “reboot”

FaZe Clan has started rebuilding its team of content creators after “kicking” all but 14 members from the organization.

The first creator to be introduced to FaZe Clan was PlaqueBoy Max who now goes by “FaZe Max” on social media. He is primarily a Just Chatting streamer on Twitch who will occasionally play games like Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Roblox.

Max started his streaming journey in 2021 with only 9 Twitch followers and has now skyrocketed to almost 700,000, which could have been attributed to him being picked up by FaZe Clan. Faze Banks, the newly appointed CEO, started April 27 off by kicking a majority of its members. In what he has said is an attempt to bring the organization back to its glory days.

As revealed in the announcement for FaZe Max, there will be three other creators announced in the future. A Twitter/X user predicted this move the day FaZe Clan started removing members and suggested two other names that could be added.

“FaZe is about to announce a new content house comprised of Kaysan, YourRage, PlaqueBoyMax, and Silky. Just an FYI.” said the leaker.

YourRage was one of the fourteen members that “made the roster” after the dust settled and the members had been removed, which still leaves one final member to still be announced.