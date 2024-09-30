Ironmouse becomes most-subscribed Twitch streamer ever after flying past Kai Cenat

Popular VTuber Ironmouse has become the most-subscribed Twitch streamer ever after passing Kai Cenat’s previous record of over 306k subs.

Each year, VShojo VTuber Ironmouse holds a massive subathon – and at the end, she donates half of the money earned to the Immune Deficiency Foundation.

She set a record of 205,000 subs during her June 2023 subathon, but started this year’s event on September 1, 2024. Since then, she’s skyrocketed to the top of the list of most subscribed Twitch streamers.

Ironmouse flew past streaming stars Kai Cenat and Jynxzi to become the streamer with the most active subs on September 23, but didn’t stop there, as she flew past Ninja and Ludwig’s all-time sub-records of 269,154 and 283,066 respectively.

Now, Ironmouse has become the most subscribed Twitch streamer ever after passing Kai Cenat’s previous record of 306,621 subs.

Twitch: Ironmouse Ironmouse’s September Subathon has been a massive success.

As her community pushed her to the record-breaking goal, Ironmouse tearfully shared her love for her fans. “I just want to make you guys proud and make a million more memories with you guys,” she said.

Her chat began exploding with celebrations as soon as she surpassed Kai’s record, and even VShojo took to X to show their support.

“VShojo would like to congratulate our very own Ironmouse for smashing the #1 all-time Twitch subscribers record!” they said.

Kai Cenat responded shortly after she broke his record, simply saying “The record has been broken” alongside a graphic.

Although she’s secured her spot as the most-subscribed Twitch streamer ever, the final number isn’t known just yet. According to her stream, the VTuber will continue going with the subathon until the timer runs out. As of writing, it’s set to end around October 6, 2024.

The subathon hasn’t been without issues, however. In early September, the VTuber revealed that YouTube had taken down her VOD channel due to copyright issues. Just days after that, her main channel was suspended as well.

They both have since been reinstated after she brought in legal counsel to combat the suspensions.