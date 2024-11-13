QTCinderella roasts FaZe Lacy after claims he was “robbed” of Breakout Streamer nod

QTCinderella clapped back at FaZe Lacy after he claimed he was “robbed” of a Breakout Streamer nod at her Streamer Awards event and joked she should be “put in prison.”

The Streamer Awards 2024 are almost here, with the upcoming installment of the ceremony set to take place on December 7, 2024.

After months of anticipation, the full list of nominees for each category has finally dropped. IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat lead the charge with nominations across multiple categories.

However, not everyone is pleased with the final list. Some have taken to social media or their respective streaming platforms to share their frustrations, though none have been more vocal than FaZe Lacy.

Despite having a successful year as part of FaZe Clan’s reemergence, Lacy was not nominated for the Breakout Steamer Award and was not happy at all about this outcome, calling out QTCinderella directly for the lack of acknowledgment.

“QTCinderella, I love you and I think you’re an amazing human being. You’re so kind, you’re a great streamer, and you do a lot for this community, but I think you need to be put in prison for eight to ten years for robbery,” began Lacy before adding, “I got f***ing robbed. Are we serious?”

Lacy was one of the four new content creators who joined FaZe Clan after Banks decided to completely “reboot” the organization. Since joining the organization in May 2024, Lacy has seen an impressive rise across social media.

On Twitch, Lacy streams various content but mainly sits in the Just Chatting category. Most of his streams are collaborations with other content creators on the platform.

The FaZe Clan member shouted “No one knew who I was at the start of 2024. NOBODY,” as justification for why he deserved to be nominated for Breakout Streamer of the Year.

QT then clapped back directly to the clip, commenting on an X post (formerly Twitter) of the moment and throwing Lacy’s words back at him. She rewrote Lacy’s quote about being unknown prior to 2024 and cheekily added, “lil bro they still don’t.”

Following the reveal of all the nominations, QTCinderella has spent most of the day doing damage control regarding backlash and firing back at people who, like Lacy, don’t agree with the choices.

In a separate X thread, she implored people who “choose to spend [their] time in the rhetoric of negativity” to steer clear of the awards, adding, “Don’t watch the show it’s not for you.”

While she appreciates that people are invested, she noted that the backlash is “exhausting” and that this will be the “last time [she] speaks on it” before the ceremony does take place.

For those eager to tune in to the Streamer Awards 2024, they will be taking place on December 7, 2024.