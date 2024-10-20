Adin Ross says Faze members faked streaming revenue in attempt to secure Kick deals

Adin Ross has accused several FaZe members of falsifying their streaming revenue in an attempt to secure a Kick deal, revealing that one individual was caught in the act.

During a Kick stream on October 20 with FaZe Ronaldo, who had just been banned from Twitch for the fifth time, Ross made the allegations against the creators.

“I’m not going to say who, but some of the FaZe guys,” he began, mentioning that certain members attempted to deceive Kick about their streaming earnings.

He elaborated that they “tried photoshopping their analytics” and noted that “somebody got caught doing it,” leading to frustration among others involved. “Some people are just mad if that makes sense, throwing deals to you guys,” Ross explained.

Despite not revealing the names of the FaZe members in question on stream, the streamer stated he would inform Ronaldo of who it was later on.

“Mfs have all they need in life and are still greedy for more I feel bad for Banks,” one replied, as various others started speculating and banding around names.

“Had to be Lacy,” “Imma guess it was Silky,” and “Sound like sum Max activity,” were just some of the suggestions.

“Max or Jason, they were both about to go to Kick then randomly didn’t. But probably Jason because he randomly started talking s**t about Kick, probably mad he lost the deal,” another added.

Over the past few months, FaZe members have become known for leaking their own Twitch revenue during their streams. However, the validity of these being real has also been questioned among the community.

Following FaZe Clan’s subathon stream they accidentally revealed their earnings on the platform at the start of October. According to the viral clips, for that month, Jason allegedly earned $500,000, with Lacy and Ronaldo earning over $1,000,000.