LA earthquake caught live on Twitch as streamers are forced awake

A massive earthquake in Los Angeles, California, was caught live on Twitch as FaZe members Ronaldo and Lacy were woken up by the shaking.

The massive 4.7 magnitude quake hit north of Los Angeles on the morning of September 12, 2024, and was felt all around the area.

Social media erupted with posts about the earthquake, and chatter about it quickly began trending on sites like X and Threads.

It was caught live on Twitch as well, with popular streamer FaZe Ronaldo getting forced awake by the quake during Day 12 of the month-long FaZe “clipathon.”

The Twitch streamer nearly jumped out of bed as soon as the shaking started and sleepily tried to figure out what had just happened.

“Oh my f*cking god… what the f*ck was that?” He said before reaching for his phone.

He wasn’t too bothered, however, as just a couple of minutes later Ronaldo went back to sleep – and remained asleep for the next several hours.

Ronaldo wasn’t the only one in the house bothered by the quake, either. FaZe Lacy was sleeping when the incident took place and had a similar reaction to being woken up.

Ronaldo and Lacy are just two of the FaZe members living in the LA-based content house, as fellow streamers Jason and Max are also there participating in the month-long subathon.

On September 10, the crew brought a Kanye West impersonator onto their stream – and quickly used the man to trick McDonald’s into giving them free food.

This is far from the first earthquake caught live on camera by a Twitch streamer. Back in April, quite a few creators in New York were left shocked and terrified after a 4.8 magnitude shook the area.

“Brother, New York is having a f*cking earthquake. I swear to god, New York is having a f*cking earthquake right now,” said Twitch streamer Oceane at the time.

Japanese Twitch streamer Shiori captured the terrifying moment that a 7.8 magnitude earthquake impacted her area on January 1, 2024, leaving viewers shocked as her house trembled.