FaZe Clan accidentally leak Twitch subathon success

FaZe Clan members Ronaldo, Jason, and Lacy have leaked their Twitch earnings from their recent subathons, and its a fair bit of cash.

Over the last few years, Twitch streamers across the board have been hosting subathons. These events have spawned some of the biggest moments in the platform’s history, and created some massive records too.

They all pretty much follow the same formula. For every new sub, streamers will tack on a few more hours to the stream. If a bunch of subs come in one go, they might even add a spicy challenge to the mix as well.

Ironmouse’s September Subathon showed the success that they can have. The VTuber surpassed Kai Cenat’s long-standing record of 306,261 subscribers. However, she wasn’t the only one ramping things up through the month.

FaZe Clan members have also been doing their own subathons, including StableRonaldo, Jason, and Lacy, and the trio of them have been wildly successful.

In fact, they ball actually leaked their earnings on Twitch by mistake. Jason accidentally showed off that he’d made over $500,000 for the month.

On the other hand, Lacy and Ronaldo’s screenshots both claimed that they had pocketed over $1,000,000 each. The majority of that comes from adverts rather than subscriptions.

Revealing what they’ve made on-stream doesn’t break Twitch guidelines, so they won’t be banned. However, most streamers do try to limit what they show fans on the revenue front.

These revenues are typically just sub-based, but there can be bounty work mixed in there for running specific adverts and playing certain games. It depends on what Twitch offers at the time.

It doesn’t include donations either, as those are separate to the Twitch backend and go through other websites. So, the real amounts are even higher than just the quick glimpse that viewers got here.