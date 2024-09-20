FaZe Clan swatted during Twitch subathon over fake reports of double murder

Members of FaZe Clan were victims of a swatting incident in the midst of a Twitch subathon as 911 received a false report of a double murder at the FaZe house.

FaZe Clan’s September 19 subathon on Twitch was abruptly interrupted by emergency services. Sirens blared out as local authorities yelled through a megaphone, demanding everyone inside the FaZe house exit with their hands up.

Members of the revamped content group along with their friends all did as instructed, with locals in the area recording scenes from outside the property. They were then patted down at gunpoint while police assessed the situation.

According to TMZ, 911 received a call from a person claiming to be 60 years old. This individual allegedly claimed to have killed their mother and brother, informing authorities one person was still breathing inside the residence.

Taking the emergency call seriously, authorities arrived on the scene shortly after, but quickly realized there was no threat.

“We got swatted,” members of the subathon stream could be heard saying in unison seconds before Twitch streams were muted and cameras were placed face down.

Despite the severity of the situation, most of FaZe Clan appeared unphased by it all when they returned online to continue the 30-day subathon event, not before deleting VODs to avoid bans on the streaming platform.

Joking on social media after it all went down, the crew took it in stride, sharing memes of the situation shortly after.

“Since when is being dumb a crime?” The official FaZe Clan X (formerly Twitter) account shared alongside a picture of Adapt being searched with a shotgun at his back.

Swatting has been an alarming trend for many years now as twisted viewers call cops on some of the biggest internet celebrities. We’ve seen everything from social media superstars in handcuffs to even GTA voice actors being impacted.