Scump reveals insane amount he made from one Twitch stream

Call of Duty world champion Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has revealed the highest amount he has made from one single Twitch stream, and it’s more than many people earn in a whole year.

Scump is often regarded as one of the greatest Call of Duty players of all time. He’s won multiple championships, including a world championship and the Warzone World Series, and is one of the most famous names in gaming.

He’s also had a pretty healthy content career through it all and, while he’s not hit the levels of people like Kai Cenat or xQc on Twitch, he’s still made some serious cash from his streams.

During a game of Truth Pong with other OpTic Gaming members, in a video uploaded on November 6, Scump was asked what the highest amount he’s made from a single stream is, and it’s enough to make anyone want to hit the ‘Go Live’ button.

He said that the figure is “around $55,000.” For reference, the average yearly salary in the United States isn’t much higher than that at around $68,000. In fact, the average salary in some states such as West Virginia, Mississippi, and Arkansas is even lower.

Timestamp 00:50

It’s not clear how exactly that total adds up for Scump, whether it’s a combination of sponsored streams with subscriptions and donations included, or non-sponsored, as Scump didn’t elaborate on that at all.

He also frequently asked for the amount to be bleeped out – often recognized as quite frugal by friends and by his own admission – though his OpTic peers said that was a terrible idea and that it’s “great content.”

While streamers don’t often reveal how much they make from single streams, xQc did reveal that he made $9m in a year on Twitch, while FaZe Ronaldo leaked his Twitch earnings for his September 2024 subathon, which totaled to around $1.2m.