Stable Ronaldo leaks insane $1.2M Twitch income for September subathon

FaZe Clan’s Stable Ronaldo has made a whopping $1.2M during his September subathon as his incredible 2024 run continues.

Former Fortnite pro Stable Ronaldo had one of the wildest Septembers of any streamer, rising to over 63,000 subscribers on Twitch and it’s earned him some serious money.

On September 30, the streamer pulled up his Twitch dashboard, revealing that from September 1 to the end of the month, he’d streamed for a whopping 690 hours.

That’s not all; Ronaldo’s Twitch earnings were also leaked, showing off over $1.2M in revenue.

Article continues after ad

Ronaldo appeared upset that he leaked his dashboard at first. “Oh my f**king God, bro!” he screamed out before face-palming.

This massive leak comes just one day after the FaZe member gave an emotional speech with the rest of the crew for their successful subathon.

“I stuck with it. I told myself I can do it. My worst year turned into my best. I ended up peaking at new levels that I never thought I could hit. I met all my friends here that I like to call family,” he said, pointing to the rest of the FaZe members. “And I retired my mom this year.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I truly can’t thank FaZe for being there, it honestly saved my life in a way. All my friends behind me, you know what I’m saying. It wouldn’t be possible without y’all. I appreciate my community, my family, and everything. The day I quit is the day I stopped trying, lucky for you, today is not that day!”

He wasn’t the only FaZe member to give a powerful speech. During the award ceremony, FaZe Banks broke down in tears celebrating the org after its controversial reboot earlier in the year.

Article continues after ad

As impressive as FaZe has been in September, one other streamer has stood above all. VTuber Ironmouse had the subathon of a lifetime and surpassed Kai Cenat record of 306,621 subs to become Twitch’s most-subscribed streamer of all time.