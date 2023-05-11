Zack Snyder confirms Batman, The Flash & Lois Lane theory

Zack Snyder has opened up about one of the most polarizing scenes in Batman v Superman involving The Flash and confirmed a Lois Lane theory.

Man of Steel had its share of contentious scenes (Jonathan Kent allowing himself to be consumed by a tornado, Superman snapping General Zod’s neck), but there wasn’t anything puzzling in it; some loved the creative choices, and others hated them.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was a different beast. In addition to even deeper division over Snyder’s gritty, “heavily layered” vision, the film boasted a couple of scenes that were real head-scratchers when it hit cinemas in 2016.

More specifically, the infamous Knightmare sequence in a dark future where Superman falls victim to the Anti-Life Equation, and a strange vision of The Flash warning Bruce Wayne about “him” and what’s to come.

Zack Snyder addresses BvS scene with Batman and The Flash

During a recent SnyderCon Q&A, the director spoke about the scene and how it would have been developed further along the SnyderVerse timeline.

In the scene, Bruce awakes from his dream and sees Barry Allen in a squall of lightning in front of him. “Listen to me now. It’s Lois, it’s Lois Lane, she’s the key… you were right about him, you’ve always been right about him. Fear him. Find us, Bruce. You have to find us,” he says.

It was mighty confusing at the time, but following the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, we can see how the series would have made its way back to that point. The director’s cut ends with Batman, Joker, Deathstroke, Mera, and Cyborg in the apocalyptic future, the last heroes to stand against an evil Superman and Darkseid.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Snyder has previously spoken about his plans for Bruce and Lois Lane to get together after Superman’s death, and during their relationship, Lois would have fallen pregnant with his child. This is a key element of that scene between Bruce and The Flash.

“The whole thing was that we would… the idea was that in whatever Justice League that would have been, Justice League 2 I guess, you would have seen – there was a scene where Flash was getting ready to go back in time,” he explained, as per CinemaBlend.

“And the idea was that Bruce said to him that there were two possible windows in which he could jump back through time. And Bruce said, ‘Well, which one would you have gone through if I didn’t say anything?’ And he said, ‘Well, we were going to go through this one.’ And Bruce goes, ‘Don’t go through that one! Because you went through it, and it didn’t work! So go through the other one.’

“So you would have seen that. He would have gone to the correct moment. And he would have had to tell him something which at that time was that, in the other reality, Lois Lane’s child was his. That’s what he told Bruce, to make him believe that he was really from the future.”

You can check out our other superhero hubs below:

The Batman Part II | Joker 2 | Harley Quinn Season 4 | The Flash Season 9 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse