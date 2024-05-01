Young Sheldon gives away another key clue for George’s death

With the Season 7 finale only a few weeks away, Young Sheldon has just dropped another huge clue about George’s impending death.

Though some details for the Season 7 finale of Young Sheldon have been revealed — such as Jim Parsons’ cameo — there’s still a lot of doubt hanging over George’s death. While creators have confirmed that his death will be touched on, it’s not been clear when this will be… until now.

Episode 12, titled ‘A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture,’ now has an official synopsis: “George Sr gets an exciting job offer, and Sheldon prepares for his move to California.” From this, it can be assumed that George isn’t going anywhere until either Episode 13 or 14 in the series, both of which will air on the same night.

While it was originally thought that Episode 14 would be an hour-long season finale, it’s since been clarified that both Episodes 13 and 14 will share duties for the final goodbye. As for confirmed plots, fans know that Sheldon has filmed final scenes at Caltech, while Parsons will appear onscreen with Mayim Bialik, calling the prequel filming process “beautiful.”

Meanwhile, fan speculation has been rife about George’s death in Young Sheldon after multiple cast members were spotted returning to set dressed in black. A common theory is that a funeral scene has already been filmed for George, with others suggesting that the highly-publicized final dinner scene will take place with George’s ghost rather than his physical self.

It’s still highly disputed whether George’s death will be featured on screen, with one fan guessing on Reddit: “I don’t think George will die onscreen. I think it will end on a happy note. Then it will cut to Jim Parsons as grown Sheldon making some kind of comment about being glad his dad lived to see that as he died soon after.”

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.