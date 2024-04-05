Young Sheldon Season 7 may have filmed a funeral scene

Young Sheldon Season 7 might not just be about weddings, with many convinced a funeral scene has now been filmed.

The next episode of Young Sheldon Season 7 — Episode 7 — is set to feature Georgie and Mandy’s wedding, but some believe that a funeral will also take place later down the line.

Thanks to behind-the-scenes photos posted by Emily Osment and Rachel Bay Jones, the Young Sheldon cast can be seen wearing black outfits, prompting many to guess that a funeral scene is currently being filmed.

It’s thought that the alleged funeral scene will be for George Cooper, who creators have already confirmed will have his death addressed in the new episodes. In The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon recounted that his father died when he was 14, which is exactly how old he is at this point in the prequel.

“I think George’s funeral has just been filmed hence the black clothes and ‘cameos’ from John, Mr. Givens, and Brenda,” one fan mused on Reddit, picking up the cast cameos that can be seen in the snap.

However, other fans are divided on whether the scene will be for a funeral or additional content for the upcoming wedding.

“I’m pretty sure most of us have seen the picture Rachel posted on Instagram with the McAllister family and John and it’s black and white,” a second fan weighed in. “I used a re-coloring program to re-color the pictures to see if they were actually wearing black or something else and they are wearing black. Some people think it is the wedding but Mandy is wearing black also. It could be George’s funeral.”

A third agreed, “If it was the wedding I don’t know why Brenda, Dr Stugis, or Mr Givens would be there?”

This comes after the news that Young Sheldon actress Raegan Revord revealed the final dinner scene for the Coopers, with some fans claiming they believe George had already died by that point.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Make sure to catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month.