Meemaw is out of the slammer and into an ankle bracelet — but when is Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 9 out?

It’s been a mixed bag for Young Sheldon Season 7, with a more laidback episode following the frenzy around Georgie and Mandy’s marriage.

This time around, Meemaw is having to deal with the repercussions of trying to (literally) outrun the law, much to both Dale and Mary’s dismay. The Cooper family is also now in more dire financial straits thanks to the gambling room shutting down — and a spontaneously broken toilet.

Now that Sheldon won’t be Meemaw’s lawyer, where do things go from here, and when is Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 9 out?

Article continues after ad

When is Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 9 out?

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 6 will air on April 25 on CBS at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Most recently, Meemaw has been placed under house arrest after the secret laundromat gambling room was raided by police. Meanwhile, the Cooper family toilet broke, causing George to resort to drastic measures to try and keep everyone happy.

Article continues after ad

Season 7 Episode 9’s plot will focus on Sheldon’s acceptance to college, as the Cooper family is quickly flooded with interest from across the country.

The full release schedule for Young Sheldon Season 7 is currently as follows:

S7, E1: ‘Half a Wiener Schnitzel and Underwear in a Tree’ (February 15)

S7, E2: ‘A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog’ (February 22)

S7, E3: ‘A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy’ (February 29)

S7, E4: ‘Ants on a Log and a Cheating Winker’ (March 7)

S7, E5: ‘A Frankenstein’s Monster and a Crazy Church Guy’ (March 14)

S7, E6: ‘Baptists, Catholics and an Attempted Drowning’ (April 4)

S7, E7: ‘A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet’ (April 11)

S7, E8: ‘An Ankle Monitor and a Big Plastic Crap House’ (April 18)

S7, E9: ‘A Fancy Article and a Scholarship for a Baby’ (April 25)

S7, E10: (May 2)

S7, E11: (May 9)

S7, E12: (May 9)

S7, E13: (May 16)

S7, E14: (May 16)

For the last two weeks of the schedule, Young Sheldon episodes will be doubling up on the lead-up to the Season 7 finale.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Young Sheldon Season 7

Young Sheldon Season 7 can be watched live on CBS, with episodes available the next day on Paramount Plus.

In addition to this, fans can also catch up with episodes on the CBS app and website.

Is Young Sheldon Season 7 on Netflix?

No, Young Sheldon Season 7 currently isn’t available on Netflix.

There is also no confirmed date for this, with the show’s first six seasons appearing on the streaming platform as of earlier this year.

We’ll be sure to keep this page updated as soon as this changes.

Will there be a Young Sheldon Season 8?

No, Young Sheldon won’t be back for Season 8 — but there will be a spinoff.

Article continues after ad

An as-of-yet untitled sequel to Young Sheldon is in the works, following Georgie and Mandy Cooper as they settle into family life with baby Cece.

Article continues after ad

The project is due to begin filming in July.

While you wait for the next episode, you can catch up with our other Sheldon content, like our Season 7 theories, filming locations, how to watch Season 7 outside the US, and how to watch Young Sheldon on streaming.

You can also check out all the best new TV shows coming out this month.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.