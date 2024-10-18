How to watch Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage for free – is it on Netflix?

The Young Sheldon universe has expanded with Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, a brand-new spinoff – here’s exactly where you can watch and stream it, and if it’ll be available on Netflix.

Nobody expected Young Sheldon to be that good. The Big Bang Theory was popular, but its later seasons saw a downturn in quality, so a spinoff exploring the childhood of its main character seemed like an odd proposition.

How wrong I was: it’s arguably better than the flagship show. Young Sheldon Season 7’s ending was incredibly emotional too, whether it was George Cooper’s death or Sheldon leaving for Cal-tech.

Now, it’s time for the next series: Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, following Sheldon’s brother and his wife (for now) as they bicker with their parents and try to raise their daughter. Fortunately, it’s pretty easy to watch.

How to watch Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage in the US

New episodes of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will air on CBS every Thursday at 8pm ET.

CBS

If you have a Paramount Plus subscription and you’re signed up to the Showtime tier, you should have 24/7 access to your local CBS affiliate, meaning you can watch it live. It costs $13 per month, and if you don’t want to commit to another direct debit, you can do a one-week free trial.

Is Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage on Netflix?

No, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage isn’t available on Netflix… yet, but there’s a good chance it will be at some point in the future.

Similarly to Breaking Bad, Netflix massively boosted Young Sheldon’s popularity when it was added to the platform in November last year (though it’s still to add the seventh season, which concluded in May this year).

However, Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage is already committed to two other platforms: Paramount Plus, where every episode will stream the day after it airs on CBS, and Max. Given the spinoff is produced by Warner Bros Television, Max will have first dibs when it finishes its on-air run.

That doesn’t mean it’ll never appear on Netflix. For the past year, Warner Bros has been open to licensing its content to Netflix, hence why Band of Brothers, Sex in the City, and Warrior have all appeared on the platform.

Just don’t expect to watch Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage on Netflix any time this year – at the very earliest, it’ll be early 2025.

How to watch Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage for free

There’s a simple hack to watch Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage for free – you just need a VPN.

The series hasn’t announced when (or if) it’ll be available to watch in the UK, Australia, and several other countries. Thankfully, with a VPN, you can keep up with the show every week for free.

It’s this simple: sign up for a VPN, change your location to Canada, and use CTV’s free streaming service to watch new episodes of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage after they air on TV.

In the meantime, check out our Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage review and our recap of Episode 1. You can also read our interview with George Cooper’s Lance Barber and how the spinoff addresses its most controversial change.