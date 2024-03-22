Young Sheldon Season 7 has missed a crucial opportunity

With fans facing a hefty delay on new episodes, it’s clear that Young Sheldon Season 7 has missed out on something crucial.

Every moment counts in Young Sheldon as the hit prequel is being brought to a close in Season 7. With a wealth of Big Bang Theory lore to utilize — alongside its own storylines — there’s plenty that new episodes need to wrap up.

So far, Season 7 is off to an unpredictable start, completely changing the story surrounding George’s affair, alongside revealing unexpected cameos for its anticipated hour-long finale.

However, this doesn’t mean that Young Sheldon Season 7 has nailed everything, completely missing the mark when it came to one crucial opportunity.

Article continues after ad

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 5 missed the mark

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode failed to deliver any interesting plot, missing the opportunity to use a cliffhanger for the current “March Madness” delay.

Out of all Season 7 episodes aired so far, Episode 5 was arguably the most disheartening. While Missy and Billy’s party was fun to watch and Mary’s walk on the wild side a complete shock, the episode didn’t add any meaningful plot to the overarching storyline — which is an issue when faced with a three-week delay.

Article continues after ad

The prequel has an incredible amount of essential plot points to back in, with Episodes 1-3 dealing with the tornado aftermath and Sheldon’s time in Germany, while Episode 4 lays out the truth about George’s affair. With each of these storylines essential to character growth and bridging the gap to The Big Bang Theory, why would creators choose an episode they knew would be the last for a while to deliver next to nothing?

Article continues after ad

If Young Sheldon played it as smart as the genius Cooper child himself, the penultimate moments of Episode 5 would have been the ideal chance to tease future plot for George’s death or Georgie and Mandy’s wedding — something we now know will be touched on in Episode 6.

“March Madness” isn’t something that was a surprise for CBS either, having delayed episodes of Season 6 last year for the same reasons. Fans rightly point out that there’s no valid reason why episodes of Young Sheldon need to be withheld. At the time of writing, CBS hasn’t clarified its release schedule for Episodes 7-14, with the finale still assumed to be May 16.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For a comedy series that is about to close out for good, Young Sheldon doesn’t appear to be taking its own ending too seriously. Holding out on what’s to come while leaving viewers on empty until next month, perhaps fan complaints have more weight to them than first thought.

While you wait for the next episode, you can catch up with our other Young Sheldon content like our Season 7 theories, Young Sheldon filming locations, how to watch Young Sheldon Season 7 outside the US, and when Young Sheldon Season 7 will be coming to Netflix.

You can also check out all the best new TV shows coming out in March.