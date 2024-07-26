Young Sheldon star appears on Georgie & Mandy spinoff set – but they’re not in it

The Young Sheldon cast is back together on the set of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage. Three are on screen, but one star kept their support off-camera.

Fans of Young Sheldon were over the moon to learn Missy (Raegan Revord), Mary (Zoe Perry) and Meemaw (Annie Potts) would be starring in Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, reuniting the original cast (except for one missing person, but we’ll overlook that).

However, since the sequel was announced, it’s not been confirmed whether or not Sheldon will also appear on the show. In the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale, he officially left Medford behind for Caltech, unofficially passing the baton to The Big Bang Theory.

With filming on Episode 1 of the Georgie and Mandy spinoff complete, we might have an answer – and it looks like Sheldon won’t be coming back to Texas anytime soon. However, actor Iain Armitage was there to see the Young Sheldon cast reunite, and he’s proud as punch.

In an Instagram post, he explained “What an exciting honor to attend the first taping of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage!! It’s always fun to be on the Warner Brothers lot – I grew up there! – and then to get the chance to see so many familiar faces that I love!

“I got to see @thisisanniepotts @emilyosment @melissapeterman @montanajordan @raeganrevord @rachelbayjones @willsasso and so many more, including many crew members I’ve missed since we stopped filming Young Sheldon. What a great evening and what a terrific show!

“I was so excited to be back and then I realized afterward that I hardly took any pictures!” he continued. “Oops… never mind – you’ll get to see the show for yourself in October. I want to tell you about my favorite scene but I’m probably not allowed – maybe ask me in October! Congratulations to everyone involved!”

While fans already knew Osment, Jordan, Jones, and Sasso would make up the core cast of the sequel, the inclusion of Melissa Peterman’s handle in the captions suggests that nosy neighbor Brenda could also be making a comeback.

As of writing, the Young Sheldon stars are only set to appear in the first two episodes of Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage – though we still don’t know exactly how long the series will be.

In the days leading up to the taping, actor Montana Jordan was caught up in an alleged video leak, with fans claiming they “can’t see Georgie in the same way.”

Filming is set to continue through the summer, with episodes hitting CBS from October 17.

Find out more about why we’re not getting Young Sheldon Season 8, why the sequel has picked the wrong characters for a spinoff, and more TV shows streaming.