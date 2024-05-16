Will there be a Young Sheldon Season 8?

With the Season 7 finale airing tonight, fans will want to know if they should expect Young Sheldon Season 8 — here’s what we know.

The Big Bang Theory prequel has proven all of its naysayers wrong, becoming one of the best binge-worthy TV shows across its seven seasons and amassing a legion of fans who didn’t even watch the original sitcom.

Tonight, the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale will air on CBS, coming after the trauma of George’s death in Episode 12. The character’s passing sparked an ongoing flood of tributes, with some viewers even launching a real-life memorial.

Soon, fans will be left holding their hat in their hands, begging for more Young Sheldon — so, here’s the situation with Season 8.

Article continues after ad

Is Young Sheldon Season 8 happening?

CBS

No, Young Sheldon Season 8 isn’t happening. The series will end with its seventh season, which concludes with Episodes 13 and 14 on May 16, 2024.

The decision to bring the show to a close isn’t that surprising: George has died, Sheldon is getting ready to leave for Caltech, and life is about to get quite different for the rest of the characters. Also, he’s not that young anymore.

Article continues after ad

“In the Big Bang universe, Sheldon goes to Caltech at 14. Even if we ignored that, the show is called Young Sheldon, and that’s not true anymore,” creator Chuck Lorre told USA Today.

Article continues after ad

“We got to watch this guy grow up, and it was wonderful. It’s heartbreaking to end, even though it was the right story decision. It just felt like the right time. But it didn’t make it any less emotional.”

That said, it still felt like an “ambush” for Annie Potts, who plays Meemaw. “This one was especially hard because I was completely unprepared. I was shocked. I mean, the No. 1 show on network TV, No. 1 on Netflix,” she told Variety.

“We’re, I think, all that people watch on TikTok besides a couple of recipes for pasta. It just seemed like such a stupid business move. Forgive me, but I don’t know. If a show is starting to drag or lag or have a lack of stories or whatever, then you kind of see it coming. We were totally ambushed by this. I was, anyway.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Iain Armitage, who plays the titular character, agreed with Potts. “I totally get what Annie means. It’s also just hard in a really weird way that I can only really see if I step back and try and take a global view, which is hard… I definitely think we could have done a lot more,” he said.

What’s the next series after Young Sheldon Season 7?

CBS

While there’s no Season 8, a Young Sheldon spinoff is in the works: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

The series was given the official green light in March. According to Deadline, it “follows Young Sheldon’s Georgie and Mandy as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage.”

Article continues after ad

While Montana Jordan’s Georgie has been part of the cast since Season 1, Emily Osment debuted as Mandy in Season 5. She quickly struck up a relationship with the eldest Cooper child, and they’re now married with a baby, Cece.

Article continues after ad

“From the Big Bang Theory to Young Sheldon, the world of the Cooper family has been incredibly special to us. We’re very excited to continue their stories through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy,” Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland said in a joint statement.

However, there’s a catch: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will be a multi-cam sitcom, meaning a return to the laugh-track format of The Big Bang Theory. This has been criticized by fans, but there’s another issue: it’s unclear who (if any) from the main cast will reprise their roles, with just Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey) and Will Sasso (Jim) confirmed to join Jordan and Osment.

Article continues after ad

If you’re interested, you can check out our theories for the Young Sheldon sequel.

Will there be any other Big Bang Theory spinoffs?

CBS

Another Big Bang Theory spinoff is in development that’s separate from the Georgie & Mandy series, but Chuck Lorre hasn’t revealed any details.

Article continues after ad

It was first reported in April 2023 that Lorre and co. were developing a new spinoff for Max. However, he was quick to rein in people’s excitement later that year, telling TVLine: “It’s prenatal. Yeah, you don’t talk about the birth until the second trimester, I believe, is the rule. That’s a long way of saying no, I’ve got nothing to say about it other than it’s something that we are discussing.”

Article continues after ad

He echoed this in an interview with TV’s Top 5 podcast. “Nothing’s wound up at Max, first of all. I don’t know what you were told. But we have nothing in place at Max. Zero, nothing. No one knows anything about what this is, other than the people that have been working on it with me. And so nothing has been pitched, nothing’s been placed. So it’s all very prenatal,” he explained.

Article continues after ad

“We haven’t presented this to anyone. I’m not a big fan of spinoffs or stuff like that, unless it just feels like… wonderful, fresh. This could conceivably be very different and also very funny. That’s the reason to go forward, not to keep digging in the same mine for the same precious minerals. It’s about doing something worth doing. Otherwise, it’s greedy. There’s no reason for that.”

Article continues after ad

So, it’s unclear who or what it’ll be about. Fans have speculated that it could follow Howard or Raj after the final season of TBBT, but Kunal Nayyar isn’t rushing to come back.

“To be honest, it feels a little too soon. Can you do a [revival] only four years after your show ends? That’s not a reunion show; that’s just another season. If [the spinoff] were to happen, we’ll see what the universe says,” he told TVLine.

Article continues after ad

Will there be an Old Sheldon TV show?

CBS

Jim Parsons hasn’t ruled out starring in an Old Sheldon TV show, but it’s not been confirmed.

Article continues after ad

In theory, the show’s story could continue right through to the moment Sheldon meets Leonard. He’s 14 in Season 7, so there’s 13 years left to explore. However, fans have also floated the idea of reuniting with Sheldon far in the future; we already know he’s married Amy, and they have children, so perhaps it could pick up with him dealing with his first grandchild.

During an appearance on Justin Long’s Life Is Short podcast, he said: “At this point, hell no. In 30 years, maybe. You’ll have to ask me then. It’ll depend on how nice the beach is I’m living on. If it’s flooded away, I might come back.”

Article continues after ad

But maybe it wouldn’t be Parsons. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he was shown side-by-side photos of him and Armitage, to which the actor remarked, “It is interesting. There’s definitely a resemblance. The one thing I will say is Michael Keaton — that really looks like Michael Keaton still, doesn’t it?”

Article continues after ad

When Fallon asked if Parsons thought Keaton would ever play old Sheldon in a spin-off, Parsons responded, “Let me tell you this: I doubt that’s going to happen. But I would be so excited to have Michael Keaton added to the lineage of Sheldon portrayers. I would be amazed.”

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we know about Young Sheldon Season 8. In the meantime, make sure you know how to watch Young Sheldon before the finale, and read our breakdowns of the show’s cast and filming locations. You can also find other new TV shows to stream this month.