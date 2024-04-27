Yellowstone star promises “best series finale in history” for Season 5 ending

How Yellowstone will end remains a mystery to fans, but one cast member of the Taylor Sheridan series promises big things for the show’s conclusion.

With Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 bringing about the (possibly) climatic ending of Taylor Sheridan’s hit show, fans still aren’t any closer to working out just how the Dutton family’s story will come to an end. The lead cast member (Kevin Costner) is off the radar after tapping out of the remaining episodes, and the series is coming to a close sooner than planned with its cancellation.

However, if there’s one thing viewers can be sure of, it’s that the ending will be perfect. Well, that’s if we’re to believe Ian Bohen, who plays ranch hand Ryan.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor set aside any worries that fans might’ve had for the ending, assuring them that good things are coming. According to him, the Yellowstone finale will top even the small screen greats.

“Fans are going to get the [best] conclusion that could possibly be written,” Bohen said. “Everything will land in a way that is perfectly set. A lot of shows just kind of finish… and they don’t satisfy you. This will be completed in a way that it will make sense.”

Adding to his comments, Bohen said that, in his mind, no show “has finished this strongly ever.”

“We’re expecting to have the best series finale in history. Overconfident maybe, but I think that’s what it’s going to be. We thank everyone for their patience… It’ll be worth the wait, I promise.”

Whether this is raw optimism or a reliable tease from the actor remains unclear. The final Yellowstone episodes have yet to start filming (due to commence in the next few months), with the release window said to be November 2024.

It’s unconfirmed whether the cast have received their remaining scripts yet. But Bohen’s promise could be a sign that they’ve at least been told how things are going to end. Either way, for Yellowstone fans, the stakes are high.

“It’s a cultural phenomenon…” he said of the show’s popularity. “It makes you feel like the work that you’re doing is more important than you ever thought it would be.”

