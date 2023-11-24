According to a new interview with musician Cory Asbury, he was set to star in Season 6 of Yellowstone, as a long-lost Dutton brother.

Yellowstone ends at the climax of Season 5. Part 1 of said series has already aired, while Part 2 is about to shoot, with plans to air in November 2024.

But during the period in between, star Kevin Costner fell out with the show’s producers, and the result is no Costner after Season 5, meaning no Season 6, with this iteration of Yellowstone coming to a close.

Article continues after ad

Thanks to a new interview with Christian musician Cory Asbury, we now know a little about what was planned for those next installments.

Article continues after ad

Yellowstone Season 6 was set to feature long-lost Dutton brother

Speaking to Taste of Country about his potential involvement in Season 6 of Yellowstone, Cory Asbury said: “I was fired up about it and so bummed when it was canceled. So bummed.”



The singer-songwriter had previously alluded to the role on an Instagram Q&A when he was asked if he would ever consider being in a movie. “Got asked to be in Season 6 of Yellowstone then they canceled it,” came his response, followed by multiple crying face emojis.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

While on Instagram live, Asbury elaborated about his role, stating: “I was supposed to be Kayce’s long-lost brother. We were gonna move to Montana for a full year. We were ready… Anna [Asbury’s wife] gave me the OK and our kids were like, ‘OK, cool, we’ll live in Montana.'”

Article continues after ad

Asbury adds that he was invited to meet with star Luke Grimes – who plays Kayce Dutton – and Yellowstone creator and showrunner Tyler Sheridan, but the meeting never happened. And the role then never materialized.

Article continues after ad

The final episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 – which will feature Kevin Costner – shoot in early 2024, for a late 2024 release. In the meantime, you can read more about the show and its many spinoffs below:

Shows if you love Yellowstone | Why Kevin Costner’s leaving Yellowstone | Is Yellowstone on tonight? | Yellowstone Season 5 episodes | 6666 Yellowstone | 1923 cast | 1923 Season 2 | Yellowstone cast | Will Kevin Costner be in S5P2? | Does Tate die in Yellowstone? | Taylor Sheridan shows & movies | Does Beth die in Yellowstone? | Yellowstone’s CBS premiere | Yellowstone CBS changes explained | Yellowstone spinoffs timeline explained | Does Monica die in Yellowstone? | Is Lawmen: Bass Reeves a spinoff? | Are Yellowstone stars in Lawmen: Bass Reeves? | Yellowstone finale release date

Article continues after ad