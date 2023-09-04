Yellowstone: Kevin Costner will probably “go to court” over contentious exit

Kevin Costner has addressed his contentious Yellowstone exit during a divorce hearing, stating he will “probably go to court” with producers of the series.

Drama behind-the-scenes of Yellowstone continues to make headlines, especially when it comes to Kevin Costner’s departure from the series.

The Dances With Wolves star plays John Dutton in the hit show, patriarch of a troubled ranching family. And over the course of four seasons, Yellowstone has become the most successful show on network television.

But Costner is leaving during the forthcoming fifth season. And it sounds like his exit might result in a court case.

Yellowstone: Kevin Costner will “go to court” over contentious exit

Kevin Costner is currently in the midst of divorce proceedings with wife Christine Baumgartner. While giving testimony in a Santa Barbara court, the actor spoke about his Yellowstone troubles.

According to Deadline, Costner said he would likely sue over the way things have gone down on the show. Stating that he’ll “probably go to court.” Deadline believes that if court proceedings do happen, the defendants will be 101 Studios and Paramount Network parent company Paramount Global.

The trouble has arisen because Kevin Costner is working on his own western project in the shape of Horizon. He apparently agreed to shoot Season 5 of Yellowstone, but when that was split in two – Season 5A and Season 5B – his time became severely limited.

According to the report, Costner says he was offered $24 million to appear in Season 5, 6, and 7. But the actor adds that those conversations broke down. “We did negotiate… there were issues about creative… I tried to break the logjam. They walked away.”

Though Deadline states that: “Costner actually was paid for the fifth season of Yellowstone, which only has filmed the first half of that cycle’s episodes so far. Based on his compensation, it seems the $24 million the actor was referring to today in court was for the sixth and seventh seasons only.”

