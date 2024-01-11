Yellowstone fans rip into Taylor Sheridan to “finish” Season 5

Why are we waiting? In terms of Yellowstone Season 5, some fans are complaining that Taylor Sheridan is too busy to “finish” what he started.

Yellowstone fans were in for a painful wait the moment that the second half of Season 5 was delayed. Originally set to air in November 2023, they were pushed back a year due to ongoing delays.

As one of the most-watched shows of recent years, it’s safe to say that the news didn’t go down too well – particularly with Kevin Costner continuing to distance himself from the franchise.

Article continues after ad

Now that November 2024 is finally on the horizon, fans are making their complaints public for series creator Taylor Sheridan to “finish” Yellowstone Season 5.

Article continues after ad

Yellowstone fans tell Taylor Sheridan to “finish” Season 5

Over on Reddit, Yellowstone fans have been ripping into Taylor Sheridan in the hopes of getting him to “finish” Season 5.

The series creator has had a lot of projects piled onto his plate in recent months – including serving as an executive producer on Lawmen: Bass Reeves – which some users think is hindering him from getting down to the good stuff.

Article continues after ad

“Hey Taylor Sheridan, can you get off your creative high horse put your ego in the bunk house and finish the last season,” Reddit user MohoneyinMO complained. “Costner, you need to give your fans what they want and finish the project. Let’s get season 2 of 1924 filmed and ready to go. It’s great stuff but is the wait going to be worth it? Maybe if Sheridan only had 6 things going at a time he could finish the damn stories.”

Article continues after ad

“By the time the next season will be done, so much time will pass that Rip will look like Lloyd,” another fan added, with a third joking: “They will have a ramp into the bunk house and all the guys will work cattle from a Hoover round scooter.”

Article continues after ad

Another fan argued: “I might take a break from Taylow Sheridan shows until I see one actually finished. I have liked any show I have seen from him, but the whole will it be finished or not sucks.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

In 2023, Taylor Sheridan spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about why he will always tell stories “his way,” explaining: “When I quit acting, I decided that I am going to tell my stories my way, period. If you don’t want me to tell them, fine. Give them back and I’ll find someone who does – or I won’t, and then I’ll read them in some freaking dinner theater. But I won’t compromise. There is no compromising.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, in the case of Yellowstone’s current release timeline, that way of thinking isn’t going down too well with the fanbase.

“The wait between seasons of shows in the streaming era is preposterous. Imagine telling someone 20 years ago they’d have to wait well over a year for the next season to begin? They’d look at you like you were crazy,” one Reddit user said.

“It was Costner’s schedule/demands that stopped the filming of the 2nd 1/2 of Season 5. Then there was a writer strike and an actor strike. Once the strikes were over, it was Montana winter,” another fan argued.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Sheridan made it very clear the schedule of the show had nothing to do with him and no show he works on ever had to wait for him to deliver scripts.”

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 is expected to drop in November 2024. Until then, you can check out our coverage of the show and its spinoffs below:

Shows if you love Yellowstone | Why Kevin Costner’s leaving Yellowstone | Is Yellowstone on tonight? | 6666 Yellowstone | 1923 cast | Yellowstone cast | Will Kevin Costner be in S5P2? | Does Tate die in Yellowstone? | Does Beth die in Yellowstone? | Matthew McConaughey’s Yellowstone series | Yellowstone CBS changes explained | Yellowstone spinoffs timeline explained | Does Monica die in Yellowstone? | Is Lawmen: Bass Reeves a spinoff? | Are Yellowstone stars in Lawmen: Bass Reeves? | Yellowstone finale release date | Dutton family tree explained | 10 best Yellowstone characters

Article continues after ad